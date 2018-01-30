Congratulations to all of our March/April 2018 winners! Click here to enter the May/June 2018 Lyric Contest.

1st Place

“Be Good To Your Woman”

Thurston Wilkes

Oxford, Mississippi

My grandmother was the old school kind

Came up in the Depression and left it behind

She and my granddad worked real hard

Down in south Mississippi selling cars

He died in ’66 at 52

Thirty-five years and she joined him too

She looked at me on her dying bed

And this is what she said

Be good to your woman

‘Cause they think real deep and they hurt real easy

Be good to your woman

It’s a promise to keep, you better believe me

She was strong and seldom wrong

She learned from life, and her life was long

I never knew him, and they say he was a saint

But he was a man, and sometimes a man can’t

Help but say things he didn’t plan

‘Cause a man is a man is a man is a man

And sometimes words stick in your mind

For a long, long, long, long, long, long time

Be good to your woman

‘Cause they think real deep and they hurt real easy

Be good to your woman

It’s a promise to keep, you better believe me

Keep your eyes on the prize

And buddy you will realize

Let love stay or let it slip away

Is your decision every day

Don’t mean to tell you what to do

But then again, I guess I do

Be good

God gave women such wonderful features

But they sure are mysterious creatures

What goes on in the female mind

Will keep you guessing ‘til the end of time

But just like a man’s just a grown-up boy

We all need wonder, we all need joy

It’s true across this whole world

Inside every old woman there’s a little girl

Be good to your woman

‘Cause they think real deep and they hurt real easy

Be good to your woman

It’s a promise to keep, you better believe me

2nd Place

“Crown Royal Bag (A Senior Year Story)”

Adam Cooper

Suwanee, Georgia

I was eighteen when my daddy died

His heart it stopped beating, the light left his eyes

That’s when I said, “I can’t take anymore”

And that’s when I learned what whiskey is for.

I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

And I bust it out

Late at night when I’m sad

I drink through the good times,

I drink through the bad,

And I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

Just three weeks later, my friend died in a crash

They went off the road, they was moving too fast

The loss of her soul, cut me to the core

And I furthered my studies, of what whiskey is for

I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

And I bust it out

Late at night when I’m sad

I drink through the good times,

I drink through the bad,

And I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

My love for a woman, led me astray

I was enchanted so easily by the things that she’d say

She said that she loved me, well she don’t anymore

And that right there friends is what whiskey is for

I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

And I bust it out

Late at night when I’m sad

I drink through the good times,

I drink through the bad,

And I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

I woke up this morning in the E.R.

My mom she said, “Son, do you know where your are?

We found you this morning, passed out on the floor.”

Cuz I know all too well, what whiskey is for

I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

And I bust it out

Late at night when I’m sad

I drink through the good times,

I drink through the bad,

And I keep my heart

In a Crown Royal bag

3rd Place

“The Glitter Of Gold (Song To Save Bristol Bay)”

Robert Thatcher, Signal Mountain, Tennessee and

Tom Brown, Varnell, Georgia

Lord you know it’s a mighty long way

From Sutter’s Mill to Bristol Bay

But the story’s the same and must be told

We lose the land for the glitter of gold

The wagons came in long, long line

To find the gold of ’49

It’s a devil’s deal and we sell our souls

When we trade our riches for the love of gold.

Salmon swim from silver to red

From the bay to the riverbed;

Against the currents of our day

We must save our Bristol Bay.

Now they want to dig a two-mile hole

Right in the heart of Bristol’s soul

Scar the land and foul the stream

Seeking fortune in a golden seam

Slate blue waters — sparkling sun

Home to the last great salmon run

It’s a Bay of life, not a bay of tears

Way of life for ten thousand years

Chasing dollars and corporate greed

Can’t provide all the things we need

Beauty here can’t be bought or sold

We can lose it all — to a lust for gold

Gold can make a million things —

Shiny coins and fancy rings

But it can’t make a river — clean and cold

Don’t lose the land to the glitter of gold

Mountains quake — tides will rise

Winds will shake the angry skies

God made this land — and broke the mold

Don’t lose it all to the power of gold

4th Place

“Absence Of You”

Danielle Knibbe

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

I don’t miss songs I’ve never sung

Or books I’ve never read

I don’t mourn all I’ve left undone

Or the paths I’ll never tread

But I believe though I cannot prove it true

I would feel the absence of you

If we’d never met or said hello

Would a part of me have always known?

I suspect your name is written in the marrow of my bones

After other lips had kissed me

Would I notice something missing?

I don’t miss songs I’ve never sung

Or books I’ve never read

I don’t mourn all I’ve left undone

Or the paths I’ll never tread

But I believe though I cannot prove it true

I would feel the absence of you

In another life, where there was no you and me

And we had settled down with other[s] happily

What if one day on the street our eyes meet accidentally?

Would it hit me like a freight train?

A sudden ache that I could not explain

I don’t miss songs I’ve never sung

Or books I’ve never read

I don’t mourn all I’ve left undone

Or the paths I’ll never tread

But I believe though I cannot prove it true

I would feel the absence of you

For I knew from that first minute

My life was meant to have you in it

I don’t miss songs I’ve never sung

Or books I’ve never read

I don’t mourn all I’ve left undone

Or the paths I’ll never tread

But I believe though I cannot prove it true

I would feel the absence of you

Honorable Mention

“Scars”

Jacob Paul Allen

Nelson County, Virginia

“Over You”

Alicia Cook

Newark, New Jersey

“The Back Row”

David Lepage

Crozet, Virginia

“Graveyard”

Jennifer Schmitt

Ennis, Montana

“Smokey River”

David Cothrell

Milwaukie, Oregon

“Kids Of My Own”

Bill Kapac

West Wildwood, New Jersey

“The Artist”

Mark Gagnon

Bradenton, Florida

“Blondie’s Blue”

Kevin Stillman

Round Rock, Texas

“Loving You Full Time”

Robert Kearley

Jackson, Alabama

“Junkie Rules”

Jack Killen

Queens, New York