Indie rock duo Airpark has shared their new lyric video for “Blue Eyed Spaniard,” an intimate track from the duo’s latest EP, Early Works, Volume 2.

Atmospheric and lyrically-driven, “Blue Eyed Spaniard” is perfectly off-kilter. The video follows suit as it features a close-up of two blue eyes that never leave the frame.

Based in Nashville, Airpark consists of brothers Micheal Ford, Jr. and Ben Ford, former members of Apache Relay. Their debut EP Early Works, Volume 1 featured minimal production and instrumentation, while their follow-up EP Early Works, Volume 2 focuses on creating larger and bolder sounds.

Watch “Blue Eyed Spaniard” below and check out Airpark’s upcoming tour dates.

2/6 Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde Bar (with Motel Radio)

2/7 Huntsville, AL – SideTracks Music Hall (with Motel Radio)

2/8 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s (with Motel Radio)

2/9 Nashville, TN – The Basement (with Motel Radio)

2/10 Memphis, TN – The Hi Tone Cafe (with Motel Radio)

2/16 Lexington, KY – The Burl

3/1 Winnetka, IL – Winnetka Chapel

3/3 Yorkville, IL – Law Office Pub & Music Hall

3/27 Swarthmore, PA – waR3house3 (with Covey)

3/28 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie (with Covey)

3/29 New York, NY – Pianos (with Covey)