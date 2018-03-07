Press release:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (JANUARY 25, 2018)—Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced two new Rumble Series additions – Fender’s first Wi-Fi-enabled bass amplifiers. Inspired by traditional Rumble amplifiers, the Rumble Studio 40 and Rumble Stage 800 boast digital functionality and preset options along with the companion Fender Tone app – similar to its Mustang GT sister series – allowing players to join the most engaged community of tone aficionados.

Rumble Stage 800 and Rumble Studio 40 build on the success of the best-selling bass amps, the Rumble series – allowing players to expand their sound and creative expression,” said Shane Nicholas, Director of Product Development, Amplifiers. “Fender’s first WiFi bass amplifiers, these new models include a variety of effects and presets across a variety of styles, from old ‘50s blues and arena rock to modern synthesizer-type sounds, all of which can be modified and shared via the Fender Tone app.”

The Rumble Studio 40 is ideal for recording enthusiasts, home players and beginners alike – especially with its light weight and portability; however, the 40-watt amplifier is powerful enough to be used for small gigs. The Rumble Stage 800 is an 800-watt amplifier that is intended for use on stages of any size. It’s Fender’s flagship bass combo, and most-powerful high-end bass combo currently offered. Both models feature Mustang GT functions, such as color display, effects, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi, USB audio, compatibility with the Fender Tone App and a looper, as well as 2 10″ speakers and an MGT-4 switch on the Rumble 800.

For the bassist that is looking to upgrade to a technology-savvy amplifier, the Rumble series is the perfect choice. Much like Fender’s best-selling digital amplifier line – the Mustang GT – the Rumble Studio 40 and the Rumble Stage 800 bring the same digital capabilities to the popular Rumble V3 series. In conjunction with the Fender Tone App (for iOS and Android), these models allow players to easily switch between amplifier models and different presets that closely replicate famous tones. The Fender Tone website (http://tone.fender.com) will also be compatible with Rumble amplifiers, including a detailed display of available presets curated by Fender, artists and users within the Tone community.

Models include:

Rumble™ Studio 40, 120V – $349.99

Rumble™ Stage 800, 120V – $799.99

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com.