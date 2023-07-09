9 Best Fender Amps of 2023

Very few brands managed to stand the test of time as gracefully as Fender did. Founded by Leo Fender in the mid-1940s, the legendary amp producer not only defined the golden era of rock music with amplifiers that have become some of the most sought-after in the industry.

Fender has also evolved and expanded its sound signature to continue influencing new generations of guitarists.

Together with Marshall and Vox, Fender is a brand that needs no introductions: whether you're a beginner or a guitar hero, the unique Fender tone can blow your mind and stir your soul with a timeless sound that can transform your guitar in the studio and on stage.

Today, we’ll take a look at some of the best Fender amps available, focusing on versatility and authenticity. And while I think the Tone Master Deluxe Reverb is the best amp for beginners of all levels, there are many other Fender amplifiers that deserve to be praised.

Regardless of the genre you play or your skill level, by the end of the article, you’ll know which Fender amp will best satisfy your creative needs.

Best Fender Amps

Below you'll find a mixed bag of classic Fender amps: from tube to solid-state amps, from amplifiers ideal for practice and rehearsals to powerful stage amps. The purpose is to give an overview of the best Fender amplifier for all needs and proficiency levels.

Here you'll also find links to the most popular platforms where you can find the best Fender amp deals, so make sure you check them out regularly to get the chance to become the proud owner of a traditional Fender sound without breaking the bank.

1. Best Fender Amp Overall – Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb

SPECS

Type: Digital Combo amp

Digital Combo amp Power: 100W

100W Tubes: No

No Channels: 2

2 Speaker: 1 x 12"

How about having the unique tonality of the legendary all-tube Deluxe Reverb combined with the versatility and reliability of a modern all-digital combo? If that's what you're looking for, then look no further than the Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb.

Everyone agrees that the Fender Tone Master amps can faithfully recreate the vintage Fender tone of their predecessors without costing a fortune or weighing a ton.

With 100W of power, the Tone Master Deluxe Reverb can easily shine on stage, but thanks to its 5-way attenuator, you can lower the power down to 0.2 watts, making it a perfect choice for home practice too.

The 12-inch Jensen N12K neodymium speaker delivers pristine cleans, a rich bass, and a classic Fender sound you can easily customize through the versatile digital tone modeling and the built-in tremolo and reverb.

Tone Master amps exceed all expectations: they can perfectly recreate the vintage vibe of classic Fender circuits, offer a refined tone modeling, and plenty of headroom and responsiveness that make them beloved guitar amplifiers among artists of all levels.

2. Best Fender Amp for Practice – Fender '65 Princeton Reverb

SPECS

Type: Tube amplifier

Tube amplifier Power: 12 Watts

12 Watts Tubes: 3 x 12AX7 + 1 x 12AT7 + 2 x 6V6 + 1 x 5AR4

3 x 12AX7 + 1 x 12AT7 + 2 x 6V6 + 1 x 5AR4 Channels: 1

1 Speaker: 1 x 10”

With a history of over 60 years, the Princeton Reverb has been the irreplaceable companion of many successful guitarists. Today, the original Princeton Reverb is insanely expensive.

However, the Fender '65 Princeton Reverb aims to make the timeless sound signature available to all artists. They can use it in the recording studio, at home, or on small stages.

The tube amp gives the vintage vibe that’ll make your recordings unforgettable, while the vibrato and reverb effect can add depth and enrich the tonality of your musical instrument.

The classic Jensen Special Design C-10R speaker delivers a clear and balanced tone, and since it takes pedals seamlessly, you’ll be able to shape a constantly-evolving sound for every situation.

Sturdy, lightweight, and easy to customize, the classic Fender '65 Princeton Reverb is an excellent choice for guitarists across all genres and is undoubtedly one of the best Fender amps on the market.

While not powerful enough for big venues, this guitar amplifier can transform the tones of your Fender Stratocaster or Tele into an unforgettable sonic experience.

3. Best Fender Amp for Blues – Fender Blues Junior IV

SPECS

Type: Tube amplifier

Tube amplifier Power: 15 Watts

15 Watts Tubes: 3 x 12AX7 + 2 x EL84

3 x 12AX7 + 2 x EL84 Channels: 1

1 Speaker: 1 x 12"

It's impossible not to love the Fender Blues Junior IV. This 15-watt tube amp delivers the inimitable Fender tonality, from pristine cleans to a muddy overdrive, in a compact amp that works magnificently at home and on stage.

The controls allow you to sculpt the perfect sound, and the Fat switch is exceptional when you want to make your sound bigger and deeper.

Although this amp is perfect for recreating a timeless blues atmosphere, the cleans are so rich and vibrant that guitarists across all styles will find their ideal sweet spot in the textures of this fantastic amp.

The intuitive 3-band EQ and spring reverb of the Fender Blues can enrich the tones even more, bringing to life a smooth, rich sound texture that'll enhance your creativity.

Portable, fully customizable, and with built-in spring reverb, the Fender Blues Junior IV brings the unique tube sound of a classic amp in a compact size that offers plenty of headroom to experiment and get creative.

4. Best Fender Tube Amp – Fender ’65 Twin Reverb

SPECS

Type: Tube amplifier

Tube amplifier Power: 85 Watts

85 Watts Tubes: 4 x 12AX7 + 2 X 12AT7 + 4 x 6L6

4 x 12AX7 + 2 X 12AT7 + 4 x 6L6 Channels: 2

2 Speaker: 2 x 12"

For those looking for an authentic American classic that sounds loud and big, the Fender ’65 Twin Reverb is the perfect choice for all genres, from jazz to hard rock, thanks to its distinctive sound inspired by the legendary ‘65 Blackface circuitry.

The Twin Reverb has plenty of headroom, so unless you want to deafen your bandmates, you’ll probably need to pair it with an overdrive pedal if you want to get a fat, distorted sound.

What guitarists love the most about the Fender ’65 Twin Reverb is how well it takes pedals: you can take a clean guitar sound and sculpt a unique tone by matching it with your pedalboard and the carefully-designed built-in reverb and tremolo.

After 50 years in the business, the Fender ’65 Twin Reverb is still one of the most beloved tube amplifiers because of its versatility and iconic Fender amp sound.

While it might be heavy and not the most practical amp, it’s still considered a music powerhouse for guitar players across genres and styles.

5. Best Affordable Fender Amp – Fender Champion 100

SPECS

Type: Digital Combo amp

Digital Combo amp Power: 100 Watts

100 Watts Tubes: No

No Channels: 2

2 Speaker: 2×12”

If you’re a session guitarist or an artist who likes to experiment with effects and styles, the Fender Champion 100 will provide you with the extensive sonic palette you need to unleash your creative self.

The amp modeling is nothing short of impressive, including Tweed, British, Blackface, and Metal, to help you create a distinctive vibe.

The built-in effects include reverb, flange, delay, chorus, tremolo, and many more, giving you plenty of flexibility when crafting a new sound.

If you combine this with the performing effects loop, you get one of the most versatile amps in the market, with a timeless signature that'll sound immersive in all environments.

The Fender Champion 100 has enough power and headroom to perform magnificently in the studio, at the rehearsal, and on stage, making it an excellent option for artists looking for an all-in-one solution to carry the Fender sound with them at all times.

6. Best Amp for Guitar Heroes – Fender ’59 Bassman LTD

SPECS

Type: Tube amplifier

Tube amplifier Power: 45 Watts

45 Watts Tubes: 3 x 12AX7 + 2 x 6L6 + 1 x 5AR4

3 x 12AX7 + 2 x 6L6 + 1 x 5AR4 Channels: 2

2 Speaker: 4 x 10”

Beautiful and timeless, the Fender ’59 Bassman LTD is the embodiment of rock music’s golden era, with a smooth, enveloping tone and unique harmonic resonances.

It’s no wonder that some of the most iconic guitarists used it to shape their sound: from Clapton to Harrison, Hendrix to Bonamassa, the unique sound texture of this bass-turned-guitar amplifier has amazed guitar heroes for decades.

45 watts of power make the '59 Bassman powerful enough to perform both in the recording studio and on stage, powered by 4x 10-inch Jensen P10R speakers that'll enhance the bright tones of your instrument.

The Fender '59 Bassman LTD is a faithful reissue but with a modern approach: the 3-band EQ and the two channels (bright and normal) will give you plenty of tonal flexibility to shape your sound.

7. Best Fender Solid-State Amp – Fender Mustang GTX100

SPECS

Type: Digital combo amp

Digital combo amp Power: 100 Watts

100 Watts Tubes: No

No Channels: 1

1 Speaker: 1 x 12”

Modern guitarists need amplifiers that can recreate the timeless sound of tube amps while also giving them the flexibility and simplicity of use solid-state models provide.

The Fender Mustang GTX100 excels in combining the best of both worlds, empowering musicians with a broad, authentic, and fully-customizable sonic palette.

The 40 onboard digital models in the GTX100 faithfully simulate the sound of both classic and modern amplifiers, which you can further personalize through the dozens of built-in effects and 200 presets. With this amp, tonal options are truly endless!

The Fender Mustang GTX100 also comes with plenty of cutting-edge technology to streamline your creative process. From Bluetooth and USB connectivity to powerful looper functionality, this modern amp is the perfect companion for the restless creative.

8. Best Fender Tube Amp Runner-up – Fender '65 Super Reverb

SPECS

Type: Tube amplifier

Tube amplifier Power: 45 Watts

45 Watts Tubes: 2 x 6L6 + 1 x 5AR4

2 x 6L6 + 1 x 5AR4 Channels: 2

2 Speaker: 4 x 10"

Another authentic American classic, the Super Reverb is a power amp inspired by the 1965 Blackface circuitry, delivering an unforgettable tube sound colored by the two 6L6 tubes.

Whether you play fusion, jazz, rock 'n' roll, or hard rock, the Fender '65 Super Reverb is a tube combo amp that'll exceed your expectations and enhance your sound.

The four 10" Jensen P10R speakers bring to life a rich, sparkly sound you can shape through the built-in spring reverb and tremolo and the two channels.

With plenty of headroom and responsiveness, the Fender '65 Super Reverb takes pedals extremely well, allowing you to further expand your sonic palette and experiment with the Fender sound.

All in all, this versatile amp is the perfect choice for lovers of lush, atmospheric tones, thanks to the tube-driven spring reverb that can add a sense of spatiality to your electric guitar and help you explore uncharted soundscapes.

9. Best Fender Amp for Hard Rock – Fender Bassbreaker 30R

SPECS

Type: Tube amplifier

Tube amplifier Power: 30 Watts

30 Watts Tubes: 3 x 12AX7 + 4 x EL84

3 x 12AX7 + 4 x EL84 Channels: 2

2 Speaker: 1 x 12"

Slightly different from the other vintage-oriented Fender amps in the list, the Bassbreaker 30R is a tube amplifier designed with the modern rockstar in mind.

30 watts, powered by a 12" Celestion V-Type speaker, are more than enough for small and medium-size gigs, and the two foot-switchable channels let you swap between pristine cleans to overdriven tones instantly.

Although distinctive aesthetics and an intuitive design make the Bassbreaker 30R stand out visually, this tube amplifier is also extremely versatile, with a natural crunchy tonality that'll galvanize guitarists working in the fields of rock, hard rock, and heavy metal genres.

The built-in reverb, the 3-band EQ, and Gain control are perfect for sculpting a unique sound signature, while the effects loop and the cab sim XLR output will give you all the flexibility and freedom you need to create, perform and record unforgettable music.

Best Fender Amps Buyer's Guide

Now that you know which are the best Fender amps in the market, it’s time to define how to choose the one that best suits our needs.

Despite featuring an iconic sound signature, Fender guitar amps are all different, so choosing the best Fender amp requires careful research and consideration.

Purpose

First of all, why do you need an amplifier? If you're practicing at home or at the rehearsal with your band, a 30-watt Tube amplifier should be enough to meet your expectations.

However, if you're playing live and need an amp to perform with, consider getting at least a 50-watt tube combo amp.

Bear in mind that tube amps are louder, so if you opt for a solid-state amp for your live performances, you should go for a 100W solid-state amp to stay on the safe side.

If you already own a pedalboard, you might not be interested in getting an amplifier with built-in effects. However, if you have just started shaping your sound, consider getting a Fender amplifier with onboard effects, multiple channels, and a wide array of amp modeling options.

Genre

Fender guitar amps are known for being extremely versatile, but there are certain models that are designed to work magnificently within a certain genre.

Blues guitarists will fall in love with the smooth and mellow vibe of the Deluxe Reverb, the Fender Blues Deluxe, and the Fender Blues Junior amp, while jazz guitarists might appreciate more the rich textures of the Princeton Reverb and the Twin Reverb.

Crafting your unique sound signature is not only about the amplifier: the guitar, and especially the pedals, will help you bring to life new textures, so make sure you spend time analyzing how your future amp will interact with your existing gear.

Tube vs. solid state

It's always a difficult choice, and there's no definite answer as to whether one should go for a tube amplifier or a solid-state one.

Notoriously, tube amps offer a warmer, more distinctive tone that produces a natural distortion we associate with timeless songs.

On the other hand, solid-state amplifiers are more versatile, easier to maintain, and affordable, making them a great choice for both beginner musicians looking to sculpt their sound, and experienced guitarists in need of an all-in-one solution for their artistry.

My recommendation is to try both types of guitar amps and see how they feel when you play. Either way, you can’t go wrong if you go for a Fender amp!

Portability

Portability is a crucial factor, and unfortunately, many of the models mentioned in this list are heavy, hard to carry around, and sensitive.

If you're touring extensively or moving your gear from home to the rehearsal room regularly, solid-state amps might be the best option for you.

They might lack the authentic tone of Fender tube amplifiers, but a portable amp will simplify your life and save you from unnecessary back pain in the long run.

A couple of great compact amps are the Fender Blues Junior IV and Fender Champion 100, but there are other amazing amp models I haven't included in this list, like the Fender Mustang Micro or the smaller models from the Tone Master series.

The Mustang Micro, in particular, is an exceptional option for guitarists looking for extreme portability: a headphone amplifier with adjustable EQ, a selection of 12 amp models, and 4 hours of constant playing time.

Budget

How much you're willing to invest in an amp is obviously crucial. You might save some money by buying a solid-state amp with built-in effects, but if you're looking for the authentic Fender tone of old, you might not be able to recreate it faithfully with a digital combo.

If you can spend around a thousand dollars, you can get a Fender tube amp that’ll upgrade your sound signature and enhance the tonality of your guitar.

However, if you’re budget gravitates between $300 and $500, consider buying a solid-state amp that’ll give you access to plenty of digital effects and amp sounds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best Fender amps for beginners?

The Fender Champion series is an excellent choice for beginner guitarists: plenty of effects, with a straightforward yet versatile sound that you can personalize to play any sort of genre, from blues to metal.

Finally, this budget-friendly series comes in all sizes, from 20 to 100 watts, to satisfy your needs while practicing at home or on stage.

Which Fender amp is best for gigging and live performances?

All in all, the Fender Mustang GTX100 is an excellent amplifier for live performances, as it comes packed with professional effects and has enough power to shine during gigs.

With a seven-button footswitch, a built-in looper, and the possibility to program up to 200 presets, the Mustang GTX100 is an all-in-one solution for the versatile guitarist.

What are the best Fender amps for recording in a studio?

While all Fender amps can sound amazing in the recording studio, the '65 Princeton Reverb is a tiny tube amp that can deliver an outstanding sound with a sparkly clean, and warm distortion that'll give you the versatility and timeless sound you need when recording your music.

What is the best Fender amp for classic rock?

If you’re looking for the Fender’s distinctive signature, the ‘59 Bassman LTD can help you craft a timeless tonality for your guitar. Regardless of the genre you play, this iconic amp will enhance the quality of your guitar and take your sound to the next level.

What Fender amp models are popular among professional guitarists?

The list of artists who performed using Fender amps is endless: from Paul McCartney’s Fender Bassman to Clapton’s ‘57 Custom Twin, guitarists have used Fender amps for decades and used them to create their unique music.

Among the most beloved Fender amps by professional guitarists, there are the Fender Deluxe Reverb, the Twin Reverb, the Hot Rod Deluxe, and the small '65 Princeton Reverb.

Final Thoughts

I hope this guide helped you identify which Fender amp is best for your needs!

Whichever Fender amplifier you choose, rest assured you'll get one that'll enhance the qualities of your instrument and that might satisfy your creative needs for life.

There are very few brands in the world of musical instruments that guarantee exceptional quality across their entire catalog, and there's no doubt in my mind that Fender is one of those.

To summarize, if you’re looking for the best sound at an affordable price, I’d recommend the Tone Master Deluxe Reverb for its versatility and distinctive tonality. Alternatively, the ‘65 Princeton Reverb is an excellent option for rehearsals, recording sessions, and small gigs.

Good luck, and stay creative!