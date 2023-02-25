The FCC Received Over 100 Pages of Complaints About Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The FCC received over 100 pages of complaints about Rihanna’s recent Super Bowl halftime performance from complainers who wanted to see something more wholesome during the break in a game that featured grown men trying to smash each other to bits.

Via a Freedom of Information Act request, Rolling Stone magazine obtained these complaints.

Of the complaints, some didn’t spell her name right, and some called her Shakira, but most of them were centered on the Billionaire artist and businesswoman touching herself and showing off her pregnancy. The messages contained lines like “what about the children,” “our country should do better” or “what would God think.” Below is a sample of some of the comments, via RS, that the FCC received about Rihanna’s halftime show. Here we go.

1. “The sexualization, genital grabbing, sniffing of her fingers, man pulling off his jacket and then girating all while singing lyrics far too inappropriate for a family sport event. I will NOT watch this again next year if this is how you are going to disrespect our nation.”

2. “Rhianna, The gyrating and rear end and crotch grabbing is too far for broadcast TV. It seems like almost every year performers want to do some version of this in their dancing. Please put an end to this.”

3. “On top of all this 4 of the songs she chose to sing were about sex. This is supposed to be a family friendly show…”

4. “Perpetual air humping and glorifying being a stripper isn’t child friendly for the Super Bowl.”

5. “Very disappointed that you would allow this to be shown a this big stage. America is better than this.”

6. “She spread her ass cheek at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times.”

7. “I was shocked by the halftime show by Shakira. She is pregnant and was pumping her pelvis while holding her crotch and another time she and her backup dancers were holding their hands up the cracks of their butts and pumping … I would have rather Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction which was an accident to this crap.”

8. “Can we please have a halftime show where the artist doesn’t grab their crotch or try to dry hump the lead singer. I really don’t want to see 30 back up dancers doing pelvic thrusts. Ew. Also, twerking should rank up there with the F bomb.”

9. “I only tuned in for that piece because my wife wanted to see what the half-time show was like (I DVR’d the game). And I did not watch any more. That was more than enough for me in just the 20 seconds I watched it… I truly hope the NFL will rise above the current culture’s disastrous vision for the future and take a stand for more virtuous and family-friendly productions. And, if they don’t, the FCC will do something about it. Our young people get bombarded on all fronts with all kinds of negativity and vulgarity; they don’t need it from America’s most beloved sport as well.”

10. “If I were to go to a place where children were present and did these same motions, I would probably be arrested.”

11. “Why am I having to explain to my KIDS why Rihanna is rubbing her crouch and smelling her hand afterwards during a Super Bowl halftime show?”

12. “For the most part it was a laid back pretty ok halftime show and i do not listen to ree ree BUT my 15 year okd daughter does and i was sitting there with her enjoying the show as many of her many fans and families of all ages were as well and literally she grabbed her vagina and smelled her fingers and made a face gesture to someone. I am not sure why this has not been mentioned except for a couple memes and larry elder pointed this out as well.”

13. “If a 100 people gyrating and grabbing their butts and crotches on live TV at the NFL Superbowl (Fox) halftime show is not indecent, then I don’t know what it.”

14, “Scratching your crotch and anus and the sniffing your fingers makes me puke. The devil sequence was blatantly anti Christian and so inappropriate.”

15. “I am not a prude or a Karen but this to me is up there, if not past what janet and justin did!!! Is it because she said she was pregnant now? … And FYI- i do live in pa but i do NOT have a favorite team i was simply watching the game to enjoy time with my family.”

16. “The show should have had an R/X rating and was NOT appropriate for children. How awful that we have gotten to the point where grabbing your genitals and imitating masturbation is run during prime time. The group I was with were completely offended.”

17. “Have you no morals or decency? Same with the Grammys every year. It’s Sodom and Gomorrah.”

18. “The pornographic display by Rihanna and company at the Super Bowl and the pornography devil worship at the Grammy’s. I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult, I don’t wish to see it.”

19. “Very close to pornography. Not just the star gyrating, … These comments can also be applied to Sam Smith’s Satanic Ritual performance as well as others on The Grammy Awards show one week ago.”

20. “There is no credible artistic expression associated with performer Rihanna’s simulated genitalia swipe and then smelling her hand during her halftime show at Superbowl 57… The lewd act appealed only to prurient interests.”

22. “I do not want to see a woman groping herself (more than once) and then licking her fingers. I do not want to see men (or women) simulating the sexual act (especially thrusting at a female). It was disgusting and terrible for any families to have to be subjected to without warning.”

23. “Super Bowl is for all people including children!!!! She needs to be fined as well as whoever approved that vulgar show!!!!!!”

24. “I would like a response on how your agency will protect me in my family from seeing such a vulgar things on broadcast television again.”

25. “That was disgusting and my 7-year-old will never unsee a grownup performer repeatedly grabbing her crotch and behind. Shame on the NFL.”

