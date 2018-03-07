The current political moment has been a fertile one for many songwriters, providing plenty of fodder for songs that veer into protest and social commentary. Los Angeles native Gregory Ackerman counts himself among such songwriters.

He’ll release his debut album And Friends on May 25, and an early taste he’s offered of that LP takes stock of our current moment. Inspired thematically by the 24-hour news cycle and structurally by Agatha Christie’s landmark 1939 novel And Then There Were None, “Ten Little Indians/And Then There Were None (State Of The Union)” recounts troubling issues of the day — like “nine reasons not to handle a gun” and “eight people dead in a bar” — over hypnotic guitar and eerie, increasingly chaotic backing vocals.

“Writing this song was a direct response to watching the never-ending news cycle,” Ackerman says. “The news was constantly feeding me doom and gloom, and I had to gain back control over it with the only way I knew how — writing music. This song offers no solutions, just commentary.”

Listen to “Ten Little Indians/And Then There Were None (State Of The Union)” below.