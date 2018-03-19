Warpaint guitarist Theresa Wayman recently announced plans for a solo project under the name TT, with an album called LoveLaws dropping May 18. You can hear the album’s lead single, “Love Leaks,” below.

For LoveLaws, Wayman took a new approach to songwriting: writing for Warpaint usually involved a stream of consciousness process with little to no revision in order to maintain a raw and unfiltered sound. But as TT, Wayman worked on polishing her songs and ideas further in order to find her own sound. She cites Björk and the trip hop genre as major influences, as LoveLaws explores Wayman’s interest in beats, baselines, and samples.

Born and raised in Oregon, Wayman started playing with Warpaint in Los Angeles 14 years ago. The group has gone on to release three full-length, critically-acclaimed albums.