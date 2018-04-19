The first round of performers slated to play this year’s AMERICANAFEST have been announced.

You can see the full list below, which includes 75 artists. All told, more than 250 artists will perform at this year’s festival.

The festival will take place September 11 — 16 at various venues across Nashville. You can purchase a 2018 Festival Wristband here.

List of Artists Confirmed to Play AMERICANAFEST®:

Alejandro Escovedo

American Aquarium

American Folk

ANIMAL YEARS

The Black Lillies

Brandy Clark

Caitlin Canty

Carolina Story

Catherine Britt

Cedric Burnside

Chance McCoy

The Commonheart

Courtney Hartman

Dawn Landes

Dead Horses

Devon Gilfillian

Dom Flemons

Drivin N Cryin

The Earls of Leicester

Emily Scott Robinson

Erin Rae

Ghost of Paul Revere

H.C. McEntire

Hayley Thompson-King

Holly Golightly & The Brokeoffs

Holly Macve

Ida Mae

Israel Nash

Jade Jackson

Jaime Wyatt

Jamie McLean Band

Jeffrey Foucault

Jerry Douglas

Jill Andrews

Joe Purdy

John Carter Cash

John Craigie

John Oates

Josh Rennie-Hynes

Katie Pruitt

Kim Richey

Lee Ann Womack & Friends

Lindsay Lou

Liz Brasher

Lucky Lips

Luke Winslow-King

Lula Wiles

Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear

Mary Gauthier

The McCrary Sisters

McKenzie Lockhart

Mountain Heart

Nicholas Jamerson

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Phil Madeira

Prinz Grizzley and his Beargaroos

Ron Pope

Ruston Kelly

Sam Lewis

Scott Mulvahill

Shemekia Copeland

Shook Twins

The Small Glories

Sons Of Bill

Southern Avenue

Sunny War

Them Coulee Boys

Tommy Emmanuel

Vandoliers

The War and Treaty

Whiskey Wolves of the West

William Crighton

William Prince

Worry Dolls