The first round of performers slated to play this year’s AMERICANAFEST have been announced.
You can see the full list below, which includes 75 artists. All told, more than 250 artists will perform at this year’s festival.
The festival will take place September 11 — 16 at various venues across Nashville. You can purchase a 2018 Festival Wristband here.
List of Artists Confirmed to Play AMERICANAFEST®:
Alejandro Escovedo
American Aquarium
American Folk
ANIMAL YEARS
The Black Lillies
Brandy Clark
Caitlin Canty
Carolina Story
Catherine Britt
Cedric Burnside
Chance McCoy
The Commonheart
Courtney Hartman
Dawn Landes
Dead Horses
Devon Gilfillian
Dom Flemons
Drivin N Cryin
The Earls of Leicester
Emily Scott Robinson
Erin Rae
Ghost of Paul Revere
H.C. McEntire
Hayley Thompson-King
Holly Golightly & The Brokeoffs
Holly Macve
Ida Mae
Israel Nash
Jade Jackson
Jaime Wyatt
Jamie McLean Band
Jeffrey Foucault
Jerry Douglas
Jill Andrews
Joe Purdy
John Carter Cash
John Craigie
John Oates
Josh Rennie-Hynes
Katie Pruitt
Kim Richey
Lee Ann Womack & Friends
Lindsay Lou
Liz Brasher
Lucky Lips
Luke Winslow-King
Lula Wiles
Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear
Mary Gauthier
The McCrary Sisters
McKenzie Lockhart
Mountain Heart
Nicholas Jamerson
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Phil Madeira
Prinz Grizzley and his Beargaroos
Ron Pope
Ruston Kelly
Sam Lewis
Scott Mulvahill
Shemekia Copeland
Shook Twins
The Small Glories
Sons Of Bill
Southern Avenue
Sunny War
Them Coulee Boys
Tommy Emmanuel
Vandoliers
The War and Treaty
Whiskey Wolves of the West
William Crighton
William Prince
Worry Dolls