Charley Crockett Leaves Fans Confused After ‘Clovis’ Disappears From Streaming Platforms

For most artists, releasing an album will happen on a Friday. Often considered Global Release Day or New Music Friday, the idea of dropping an entire album before the end of the week seemed absurd. But for Charley Crockett, he didn’t care much for routine or waiting. That’s why he shocked fans when dropping his newest album, Clovis, on a Tuesday. If that wasn’t already strange, fans quickly noticed that the album is no longer available to stream, leading to questions, rumors, and concerns.

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On April 28, again – a Tuesday, Crockett decided not to wait another second and released Clovis around 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. At the time, he released a short video explaining how the music industry had no control over what he created. “You can drop a f-***** record whenever the f*** you want. And what’s more important to me is dropping all this really good art right now.”

The move to release the entire 14-track album at the end of April was even more surprising due to his previous record, Age of the Ram. While some artists might take years to finish another project, both Age of the Ram and Clovis dropped in the same month. But according to rumors, there is a method to the madness.

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Is Charley Crockett Teaching The Music Industry A Lesson With ‘Clovis’

Before Clovis, Crockett finished his third and final album with the label Island Records. Thrilled over the release of Age of the Ram, the executives were definitely stunned when, just a few weeks later, he shared Clovis. Featuring songs like “Down by Law,” “One Eyed Jack,” and “Image of a Woman,” the hitmaker didn’t reveal his reasoning for the sudden drop, but he posted the cover art with the caption, “My Way.”

As Clovis remains in limbo, some believed the album was designed to undercut Crockett’s previous label. While not admitting to it, the singer did say, “Every time I find out I signed a deal I don’t like, and I go to these f**kin’ business people, and tell them I don’t like the deal, I don’t think it’s fair, they say ‘Tough luck kid, you shouldn’t of f**kin’ signed it.’”

With Crockett bound by the legal side of the music industry, he might have found his own loophole as he concluded, “As soon as I hold them to that same standard, I’m the f**kin’ bad guy.”

Whether the move was artistic rebellion, a legal loophole, or a shot at the system, Crockett proved he’s willing to play by his own rules. And for now, that leaves Clovis as one of the most mysterious album releases in recent country music memory.

(Photo by Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)