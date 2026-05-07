Can’t Be Stopped: Ella Langley Becomes the Third Person Ever to Accomplish This Chart Feat

Ella Langley has yet another accomplishment to celebrate. The country star recently became the third person ever to have the top three spots on Billboard‘s Hot Country chart.

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Langley accomplished the feat thanks to her duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” which debuted at No. 3 on the chart. Meanwhile, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her,” respectively, sit in the chart’s top two spots.

Beyoncé is the only other woman to hold the top three spots on the Hot Country spot. She managed to do so after Cowboy Carter‘s release in 2024.

Wallen, meanwhile, is the other artist who’s accomplished the feat, and has done so 26 times over the course of his career.

Ella Langley’s Record-Setting Career

This is far from Langley’s first history-making moment. Her sophomore album, Dandelion, has produced three consecutive six-figure weeks. Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is the only other woman-made country LP to do so.

In addition to its Hot Country chart success, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” debuted at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. It marked the first time a country duo debuted in the chart’s top 10 Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” in 1983.

Meanwhile, “Choosin’ Texas” has broken several records of its own. The hit track made Langley the first female country artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

Additionally, according to Country Music Tunes, “Choosin’ Texas” now holds the record for most weeks atop the Hot 100 by a woman who also reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Fittingly, Langley was recently honored with the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard 2026 Women in Music event. The distinction is given to an artist whose music dominated in their respected year through streaming, sales, and radio.

“I feel like it means kicking down all those doors for so many years. It did not go to waste,” Langley told Billboard of her achievement. “I’m just excited to be here with so many women that I not only admire but look up to. And just to get to everyone in person and be in the room with people I admire so much.”

Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images