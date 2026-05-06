Noah Kahan Reflects on Tragic Loss and the Moment That Still Haunts Him

Noah Kahan’s career has taken him far beyond the tree farm he grew up on in Strafford, Vermont. Thanks to listening to acts like Hozier, Counting Crows, Mumford & Sons, and Green Day, he sought to add his voice to the industry. And in 2019, he released his debut studio album, Busyhead. While 2026 marks a decade since he took his first step, Kahan never forgot the friend he lost along the way and how their final conversation taught him a valuable lesson.

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When releasing Busyhead in 2019, the album landed No. 1 on the US Heatseekers Albums chart. The lead single, “Hurt Somebody”, peaked in the Top 40 on the US Adult Pop Airplay. But nestled among the tracks was “Carlo’s Song.” The last track to be placed on the album, the song was a dark reminder of Kahan’s journey to stardom.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Kahan explained how he once had a dear friend named Carlo. While enjoying life and building a career, tragedy struck when Carlo passed away from a sudden illness. Marking the first close friend of his to pass away, Kahan struggled with the grieving process. “It was my first really good friend that I lost. I didn’t handle it very well. I was spiraling, and a little bit self-destructive.”

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Noah Kahan Learned A Life Lesson About Time Thanks To Carlo

Although wishing for more time, Kahan held their last memory close. He remembered how the two shared a trip to a fire tower in Vermont. At the event, the two enjoyed the atmosphere while listening to music. After Carlo passed, the singer made sure to commemorate their last outing with a special tattoo.

While ending their friendship with a fond memory, Kahan had one last message from Carlo. “One of the last messages he sent me was to hang out, and we didn’t end up getting to.”

Not leaving Kahan with a profound statement or words of wisdom, the lost invitation was a constant reminder. “It changed something in me, and it made me remember that every moment is fleeting.”

Always keeping his memory alive, Kahan continues to hold Carlo close. And when performing “Carlo’s Song”, the singer gets the chance to highlight his friend and feel his presence once again.

(Photo by Griffin Lotz/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)