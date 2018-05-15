The Americana Music Association has announced the list of nominees for this year’s Americana Honors and Awards. The AMA revealed the nominees at an event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit lead the pack of nominees with four nods, with Margo Price and Brandi Carlile each notching three.

The awards will take place on September 12 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Fore more information, click here.

Album of the Year:

All American Made, Margo Price, Produced by Jeremy Ivey, Alex Munoz, Margo Price and Matt Ross-Spang

By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile, Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Produced by Dave Cobb

Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier, Produced by Neilson Hubbard

Artist of the Year:

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

John Prine

Duo/Group of the Year:

I’m With Her

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Emerging Act of the Year:

Courtney Marie Andrews

Tyler Childers

Anderson East

Lilly Hiatt

Song of the Year:

“A Little Pain,” Margo Price, Written by Margo Price

“All The Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack, Written by Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack and Adam Wright

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Written by Jason Isbell

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

Instrumentalist of the Year:

Daniel Donato

Brittany Haas

Jerry Pentecost

Molly Tuttle