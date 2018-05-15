The Americana Music Association has announced the list of nominees for this year’s Americana Honors and Awards. The AMA revealed the nominees at an event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit lead the pack of nominees with four nods, with Margo Price and Brandi Carlile each notching three.
The awards will take place on September 12 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Fore more information, click here.
Album of the Year:
All American Made, Margo Price, Produced by Jeremy Ivey, Alex Munoz, Margo Price and Matt Ross-Spang
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile, Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Produced by Dave Cobb
Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier, Produced by Neilson Hubbard
Artist of the Year:
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Margo Price
John Prine
Duo/Group of the Year:
I’m With Her
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Emerging Act of the Year:
Courtney Marie Andrews
Tyler Childers
Anderson East
Lilly Hiatt
Song of the Year:
“A Little Pain,” Margo Price, Written by Margo Price
“All The Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack, Written by Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack and Adam Wright
“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Written by Jason Isbell
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
Instrumentalist of the Year:
Daniel Donato
Brittany Haas
Jerry Pentecost
Molly Tuttle