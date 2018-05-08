Jon Latham, Darrin Bradbury and Nick Nace are joining forcers this summer for a tour of intimate venues across the Southeast. The tour launches May 9, with the first four dates happening at The 5 Spot in Nashville as part of an in-house residency, and culminates June 28 in Asheville with Hayes Carll.

All three performers are highly-respected wordsmiths among East Nashville’s Americana scene, and the show promises to showcase some of the city’s best young songwriting talent.

Since moving to Nashville, Bradbury has opened for such heavyweights as Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Elizabeth Cook and Billy Joe Shaver. His next album, tentatively slated for release this fall, was produced by Kenneth Pattengale of the Milk Carton Kids. Latham has played dates with Aaron Lee Tasjan and also moonlights as a guitarist in Todd Snider’s gonzo bar band, The Eastside Bulldogs. And Nace is a relatively recent transplant from the New York City folk scene, where he was a regular fixture at the Sidewalk Cafe in the East Village.

