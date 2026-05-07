Even if You’re Not a Fan of Country Music, Chris Stapleton’s Tribute Cover of Willie Nelson Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

When preparing to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Chris Stapleton had more than enough songs to pick from. Looking at his own discography, he could have entertained with “White Horse” or “Starting Over.” There was even his popular song “Traveller.” But when stepping up to the mic, Stapleton decided to go a completely different route. Instead of performing his own song, the hitmaker covered Willie Nelson’s “Living in the Promiseland.”

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Given the current climate surrounding the country, late-night hosts like Colbert have taken a moment to highlight the growing tensions. But not wanting to offer a political statement, Stapleton only wanted to remind viewers, fans, and Americans about the wonderful place they live in. That’s when he knew there was no better voice of reason than Shotgun Willie.

Released in the late 1980s, “Living in the Promiseland” was written by David Lynn Jones and presented to Nelson. Placed on the album, The Promiseland, the song peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. The song became somewhat of an anthem for those dream seekers. Lyrics included, “Give us your tired and weak and we will make them strong/ Bring us your foreign songs and we will sing along/ Leave us your broken dreams and we’ll give them time to mend.”

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Chris Stapleton Thanks Stephen Colbert As Hosts Prepare To End Show

To make the performance any better, Stapleton wasn’t alone on the stage as Mickey Raphael joined him. The harmonica player was the same musician who performed alongside Nelson during the original recording.

A truly memorable performance, Colbert joined Stapleton for a glass of whiskey as the singer thanked him for his years of kindness. “I want to thank you publicly for all the good that you’ve done for me and for so many musicians who have come on this show. You’ve been very kind. Your entire staff is very kind and you’re a gift to the world.”

While Stapleton will head to the Academy of Country Music in a few weeks, Colbert will close a chapter in his career as the late-night show will end on May 21.

Although the future remains an unknown for the host, Stapleton’s performance highlighted the timeless message behind “Living in the Promiseland” while also serving as a tribute to both Nelson and Colbert. And with Colbert preparing to sign off for the final time, the song felt like the perfect sendoff for an era of late-night television.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)