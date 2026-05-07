Zach Top, Jason Aldean, and Riley Green to Headline Rock the South

Rock the South is bringing a massive party to Decatur, Alabama. Zach Top, Jason Aldean, and Riley Green are set to headline the music festival, which will run from June 11-13 at The Fields at Decatur.

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Top will get the Biggest Party in the South started on Thursday, alongside acts including Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, The Castellows, and Cole Goodwin. The Creekers, Tyce Delk, Connor Hicks, and Callie Prince will also play on the first day of the festival.

The fun will continue on Friday when Aldean plays his headlining set. Brantley Gilbert, BigXthaPlug, Lauren Alaina, and Austin Snell will also take the stage on Friday. Zach John King, Jay Webb, Myles Morgan, and Ethan Garner round out the second day artists.

Green will play the final headlining set of the weekend. Before he takes the stage on Saturday, attendees can enjoy performances from Jessie Murph, Craig Morgan, Jake Worthington, and Graham Barham. Tyler Nance, Chandler Walters, Ava Hall, and Emmy Moyen will also perform on Saturday.

Additionally, Dee Jay Silver will play sets throughout each of the days of the festival.

How to Attend Rock the South

Tickets are on sale now for the all-ages event, with both three-day and single-day options available.

Fans that want a dedicated viewing area, a shade structure to cool down, a restroom zone with air conditioned trailers, and more should opt for general admission+ tickets.

VIP tickets, which include a separate entrance, food and beverage for purchase, an air conditioned lounge, and more, are also available.

All ticket tiers have payment plan options.

Rock the South, the Biggest Party in the South, will kick off June 11 in Decatur, Alabama.

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