Riley Green, Darius Rucker, and Keith Urban Join Lineup for 2026 American Music Awards

The 2026 American Music Awards are just around the corner, broadcasting from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, May 26, and we now have some idea of who will take the stage during the ceremony. The American Music Awards announced this year’s first round of performers on Thursday (May 7). And it’s a good day for country music fans, with A-listers Riley Green, Darius Rucker, and Keith Urban among the lineup.

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Riley Green Makes His American Music Awards Debut

2026 marks Riley Green’s first time to perform at the American Music Awards.

Additionally, the “Worst Way” crooner is a first-time nominee this year as well. Green, 37, is up against Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and Morgan Wallen for Favorite Male Country Artist.

The #AMAs lineup just got a little more country! @RileyGreenMusic is performing LIVE from VEGAS!! 🤠



📆 Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) on @CBS + @paramountplus at 8pm ET | 5pm PT.



🎟️ Grab your tickets before they’re gone 🔗 https://t.co/oDK0ys2GtS pic.twitter.com/Xc1ucPxPMJ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Keith Urban will perform a track from his upcoming 13th studio album Flow State. Due out June 12, the yacht-rock collection includes “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr., and Seals & Croft’s “Summer Breeze”.

Urban, 58, is a four-time American Music Awards winner, taking home his first trophy in 2009 for Favorite Male Country Artist.

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Darius Rucker Marks a Milestone

In 2008, Darius Rucker became the first solo African-American artist since Charley Pride to top the Hot Country Songs chart with his single “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It”.

However, Rucker’s appearance at the 2026 American Music Awards is a nod to his pre-country music superstar days. He returns to the stage with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates 30 years after the South Carolina rockers won the AMA for Pop/Rock New Artist in 1996.

As the lead singer, Rucker, 59, will perform hits from Hootie & the Blowfish’s 1994 debut, Cracked Rear View. Including the Top 10 Hot 100 hits “Hold My Hand”, “Let Her Cry”, and “Only Wanna Be With You”, Cracked Rear View topped the Billboard 200. The band won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1996.

Queen Latifah will host this year’s ceremony, which kicks off on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 25.

Taylor Swift leads the 2026 nominees with eight nods, followed by sombr, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and Morgan Wallen with seven apiece.

Featured image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images