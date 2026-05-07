Kelly Clarkson’s Future on ‘The Voice’ Has Been Sealed

Fifteen years ago, Adam Levine was among the original coaching lineup when The Voice premiered on NBC. Appearing on 19 seasons, the Maroon 5 frontman scored three victories before reuniting with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on season 29’s The Voice: Battle of the Champions. After a hard-fought competition, Levine emerged victorious, scoring his fourth coaching win with season 29 champion Alexia Jayy. Shortly after the show’s April 14 finale, the “One More Night” singer, 47, revealed that he will return to defend his title in season 30. However, he’ll have to get through Kelly Clarkson first, as NBC revealed Thursday (May 7) that the American Idol champion will be back for her 11th season.

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Kelly Clarkson Will Return to ‘The Voice’ Amid Exit From Daytime Talk Show

The show announced Clarkson’s return across multiple social media accounts, writing, “Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat. Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice!”

The Voice rounded out its announcement with text over a clip montage of Clarkson that read, “She’s baaaaack.”

Following NBC’s social media announcement, The Voice fans celebrated Kelly Clarkson’s return, with one X/Twitter user declaring, “Team Kelly forever.”

Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat. Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice! | @NBC and streaming on Peacock pic.twitter.com/IZ1ZTKGMUN — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 7, 2026

The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 44, made her debut on The Voice season 14 in 2018. Immediately showing her fellow coaches she was not to be trifled with, Clarkson won her first season with contestant Brynn Cartelli.

Appearing on seasons 14 through 21, the three-time Grammy winner picked up four wins—the most of any female coach in the show’s history.

Levine’s season 29 victory tied him with Clarkson as the second-most winning coach behind Blake Shelton.

The Voice has not yet revealed the identities of the two remaining coaches, nor the official premiere date. However, season 30 will likely air on NBC sometime in fall 2026.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Has One Request for ‘The Voice’ Winner Alexia Jayy: “Please Don’t Cover My Songs”]

When One Door Closes, Another Opens

Kelly Clarkson is returning to The Voice as her eponymous daytime talk show comes to an end this year.

In February, the eight-time Daytime Emmy Award winner announced she would step down from hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show after the hit program wraps up its seventh season this fall.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Clarkson said the decision allows her to “prioritize my kids” following the August 2025 death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock died at age 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma. He and Clarkson finalized their divorce in March 2022 after nearly nine years of marriage.

“This isn’t goodbye,” Clarkson wrote. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.”

Featured image by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images