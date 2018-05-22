As Jill Barber prepares to release her new album Metaphora next month, she’s shared a new track, the empowering ballad “Mercy.”

On “Mercy,” the acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter implores listeners to practice self-compassion in the form of “show[ing] mercy to [them]sel[ves].” She contrasts the powerful narrative with spare piano and gently swelling strings, an arrangement that also provides ample space for her nimble vocals to take center stage.

“‘Mercy’ is a song to anyone who battles daily with their inner critic, or wrestles with the beast of depression,” Barber says. “To those for whom feeling all right is a major triumph.”

Barber’s most recent solo album is 2014’s Fool’s Gold, with a collaboration, The Family Album, with brother Matthew Barber in 2016.

Metaphora is out June 22 via Outside Music. Listen to “Mercy” below.

