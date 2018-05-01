Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith are no strangers to activism. The two, who perform together as Rising Appalachia, have spent time and energy working on behalf of many causes, including indigenous rights and the environment. Now, they’re releasing a new song, “Resilient,” that sets their socially conscious message to simple, powerful music.

“I wrote the song ‘Resilient’ when I needed to hear those very words myself,” Song says. “It is a song to remind me to be my highest self in the face of chaos and adversity, and to use my platform to encourage others to do the same. We were on tour after the election, and honestly, with so much animosity in the country, it was challenging to muster up the energy for the public every night on stage. There was a deeper need to internalize and be more private, to sit with the bones of our work and re-envision what we would be doing in the years to come.”

The Southern-based duo’s most recent studio release is 2016’s Wider Circles. Listen to “Resilient” below.

