On October 12, John Hiatt will release The Eclipse Sessions. His 23rd studio release, the album follows 2014’s Terms Of My Surrender.

Hiatt recorded The Eclipse Sessions in Nashville with producer Kevin McKendree, drummer Kenneth Blevins, bassist Patrick O’Hearn, and guitarist/engineer Yates McKendree. The bulk of the album was recorded in the style of a trio, a decision made to allow plenty of space for Hiatt’s distinct voice and guitar styling to come through.

Ahead of The Eclipse Sessions‘ release, Hiatt has shared a new track, “Over The Hill,” which perfectly encapsulates that stripped-down trio vibe. Hiatt’s rhythmic acoustic guitar and a laid-back beat from Blevins provide a rootsy backdrop for bluesy electric guitar licks and soulful verses from Hiatt, who uses the track to explore the personal growth often brought forth by aging.

Of the track, Hiatt says, “‘Over The Hill’ suggests that if an old man is not the same man, then he could also possibly be a brand new man.”

Listen to “Over The Hill” below.

