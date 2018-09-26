In Photos: Bourbon And Beyond Music Festival

Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, got rained out on Sunday, but we were able to catch some great acts on Saturday. Photos by Mike Stewart
Brian Setzer plays the Barrel Stage Saturday
Brian Setzer plays the Barrel Stage Saturday
Chefs Aaron Sanchez and Edward Lee enjoying the music at Bourbon and Beyond
David Byrne plays the Barrel Stage Saturday
David Byrne plays the Barrel Stage Saturday
David Byrne plays the Barrel Stage Saturday
John Mayer Headlines the Barrel Stage Saturday
John Mayer Headlines the Barrel Stage Saturday
John Mayer Headlines the Barrel Stage Saturday
Joseph Plays the Oak Stage on Saturday
Keb Mo performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Keb Mo performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Larkin Poe performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Lenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Lenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Lenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Lenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Lenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Lenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Mindi Abair performs on the Barrel Stage Saturday
Mindi Abair performs on the Barrel Stage Saturday
Mindi Abair performs on the Barrel Stage Saturday
Sheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Sheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Sheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Sheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Sheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage Saturday
Sleeping With Bears Plays the Barrel Stage on Saturday
Sleeping With Bears Plays the Barrel Stage on Saturday