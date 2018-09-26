Home Features Photo Galleries In Photos: Bourbon And Beyond Music Festival In Photos: Bourbon And Beyond Music Festival Written By Mike Stewart // September 26, 2018 Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, got rained out on Sunday, but we were able to catch some great acts on Saturday. Photos by Mike StewartBrian Setzer plays the Barrel Stage SaturdayBrian Setzer plays the Barrel Stage SaturdayChefs Aaron Sanchez and Edward Lee enjoying the music at Bourbon and BeyondDavid Byrne plays the Barrel Stage SaturdayDavid Byrne plays the Barrel Stage SaturdayDavid Byrne plays the Barrel Stage SaturdayJohn Mayer Headlines the Barrel Stage SaturdayJohn Mayer Headlines the Barrel Stage SaturdayJohn Mayer Headlines the Barrel Stage SaturdayJoseph Plays the Oak Stage on SaturdayKeb Mo performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayKeb Mo performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLarkin Poe performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayMegan Lovell of Larkin Poe performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayRebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayLenny Kravitz performs on the Oak Stage SaturdayMindi Abair performs on the Barrel Stage SaturdayMindi Abair performs on the Barrel Stage SaturdayMindi Abair performs on the Barrel Stage SaturdaySheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage SaturdaySheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage SaturdaySheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage SaturdaySheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage SaturdaySheryl Crow performs on the Oak Stage SaturdaySleeping With Bears Plays the Barrel Stage on SaturdaySleeping With Bears Plays the Barrel Stage on Saturday Related × Terms & Conditions Close Comments comments