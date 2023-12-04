Lenny Kravitz Clarifies His Recent Comments on Being Snubbed by Black Awards Shows

In a recent interview, Lenny Kravitz talked about his exclusion from Black awards shows. Over the years, he has taken home a trophy case full of industry awards, including four Grammys. However, he has never won at the BET Awards or Source Awards, among others. Some misinterpreted what Kravitz said in the interview. As a result, he took to social media earlier today to clear the air.

Kravitz took to X to post a photo containing a text statement. “It is important to me to set the record straight on recent media reports based on an interview I did,” he began. “My Black musical heritage means a lot to me, and I owe my success to my supporters who have taken this journey with me over the span of my career,” he added.

Then, Kravitz pointed out that he wasn’t talking about “Black media” or the “Black community” in his comments. Instead, he was specifically referring to Black award shows. “My comment was meant to express a concert about ensuring that Black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called ‘non-traditional’ Black music, which it is not,” he added.

Kravitz also pointed out that Black musicians were instrumental in creating rock ‘n’ roll. That music, he said, is part of Black history. “We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together,” he added.

While he pointed criticism at Black award shows in the interview, Kravitz showed some optimism toward them in his statement. “BET and countless others have paved the way for this type of recognition. I hope that by sharing my concern a spotlight will be shone on this issue.”

Lenny Kravitz on Black Award Shows

Kravitz talked about his exclusion from Black award shows in the recent Esquire cover story. Looking back on his career, he recalled, “There was this one article that, at that time, said, ‘If Lenny Kravitz were white he would be the next savior of rock ‘n’ roll.’”

Then, he added, “I got a lot of negativity thrown at me by all these older white men who weren’t going to let me have that position.” However, that’s not where the lack of recognition stops. “To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” he said. “It’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers—just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?”

He added, “I have been that dream and example of what a Black artist can do. I’m not here for the accolades. I’m here for the experience.”

