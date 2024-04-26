Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Shares an Update and Gratitude with Fans

It has been less than a month since accomplished singer and wife of Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen, Norah Lee Allen passed away. Her friends, family, and husband have been mourning her loss since March 31. Early this morning (April 26), Allen took to social media to give fans an update on his life. During the long and heartfelt post, he also thanked them for their support over the years and especially in this trying time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Allen shared the post across several pages including the Oak Ridge Boys page, his personal page, and a fan page dedicated to him. He wanted to make sure that everyone interested would see the update as well as his gratitude.

“I am so humbled and honored that you are here,” he began. “I have been so overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers since my Norah Lee went to her new home,” he continued. “My big old home is filled with memories of everything that she put there. Our home was her Castle. She has things that have been collected for over six decades, and even further as she collected things from her grandparents, and so did I. It’s so hard sifting through all of the memories that each mean so much to me and her, but now there is only me to enjoy it,” he added.

Allen went on to say that he and his family and friends are working to deep clean the home. He even had a family friend come over and clean “from floor to ceiling and everything in between.” By doing this, he hopes to preserve not just the myriad items in his home but also the memories attached to those items.

Duane Allen Thanks Oak Ridge Boys Fans

Allen noted that he and Norah Lee kept money in a drawer in the house so that their children would always have lunch money for school. Now, his grandchildren dip into the drawer when they need it. That, he said, is because of the fans. “So happy that we could always provide for them from the support you wonderful people gave by buying our products and coming to see our shows,” he wrote. “So, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

“I have had a hard time even finishing sentences without crying since I lost the most beautiful lady I ever met, the love of my life. I am so thankful to God Almighty for letting me share her for 54 years and eight months of the happiest years of my life. She was the love of my life,” Allen concluded.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images