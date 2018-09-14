On October 15, writer Jake Brown will release a new book, Nashville Songwriter II: The Inside Stories Behind Country Music’s Greatest Hits. A prolific author and biographer, with this latest release Brown has 45 books to his name.

“I spent the past four years talking to 34 of the top hitmakers on Music Row in the hopes of not only taking readers inside the writing room where the soundtrack of their lives is written, but equally to shed light on these songwriters’ own back stories,” Brown says. “[The book covers] how they first discovered songwriting, the brave moves from the farm or small town to Nashville to pursue their dream of being part of country, their struggles and successes along the way, and hopefully provides the newest generation of aspiring millennial songwriters a real-life look at what it takes to become a competitive tunesmith working in today’s highly-competitive music business.”

Ahead of the book’s release, Brown has shared a clip of one of the 34 artists interviewed for Nashville Songwriter II, the award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna. In the clip, McKenna shares insight into how she, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey wrote Little Big Town’s hit song “Girl Crush.”

Watch McKenna discuss “Girl Crush” below, and scroll down for a bonus video of McKenna sharing her thoughts on her influence on women songwriters.

On “Girl Crush”



On female songwriters



