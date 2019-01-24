With a new distribution partnership with KORG USA, Cole Clark Guitars is expecting the best year yet in 2019 with the release of three new acoustic guitar models: the traditional Dreadnought Fat Lady in a straightforward, all-acoustic option (FL1BM – $1199 MAP), and a striking sunburst finish available on both the Fat Lady (FL2ECBLBL – $2499 MAP) as well as the more modern Grand Auditorium Angel body shape (AN2ECBLBL – $2499 MAP).

“Cole Clark has been known as a premium acoustic guitar company, due in large part to its use of striking Australian timbers (tone woods) and its proprietary pickup system; they’re some of the best looking and sounding guitars on the walls,” says Michael Adams, Sales and Brand Manager for Cole Clark Guitars. “But we also know that there’s a revered place in guitar history for those guitars that speak to the oldest days of acoustic instruments, before electronics and when sunburst finishes were a luxury. We are proud to offer a premium, modern guitar with historically significant aesthetics.”

Since 2001, Cole Clark Guitars has made a name for itself as a forward-thinking acoustic guitar company for working, professional musicians, as well as those players who prefer a premium acoustic guitar experience. All of their guitars are made using sustainable Australian timbers and are made in Cole Clark’s Australian factory. With beautiful exotic tone woods and the most natural and versatile pickup system, Cole Clark has established itself as a brand that functions as the “boutique guitar for the masses.”

Cole Clark Guitars range in price from $1199–$5999. Visit http://www.ColeClarkUS.com for more information.

