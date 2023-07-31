Craig Morgan Enlists in Military Service, Sworn in at the Opry

Country hitmaker Craig Morgan has enlisted in military service. The “God, Family, Country” singer surprised an audience at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry by being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve on stage.

Morgan previously served in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist. His certifications include Airborne, Air Assault, and Rappel Master. Morgan made the decision to enlist in the reserves on Saturday, July 29 during an Opry show.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” Morgan shared in a statement. “I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

“No matter who you are or where you’re from, service in the United States Army is a unique, life-changing honor,” General Andrew Poppas, Commander, US Army Forces Command, added. “Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army.”

Morgan will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Alongside his service, Morgan will continue to tour and release music.

In the fall, he will bring back the God, Family, Country Tour in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The tour will kick off on September 20 in Englewood, New Jersey. Standard tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Find his full tour dates, HERE.

His enlistment comes on the heels of the release of his memoir, God, Family, Country. Morgan wrote the book with bestselling author Jim DeFelice, author of American Sniper. The book begins with Morgan’s childhood in Tennessee, continues on to his first stint in the Army, and finishes with his road to stardom.

“It’s just me telling my story,” Morgan told American Songwriter. “I hope it does inspire people. I hope it inspires them to know that regardless of what they go through in their lives, they can utilize every aspect that is good and bad to hopefully have a positive influence on other people.”

