‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Drake Milligan Kicks Off Tour with Grand Ole Opry Debut

Just several weeks after landing in the Top 3 on America’s Got Talent, Drake Milligan will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 5, joining Jamey Johnson, Breland, Maggie Rose, and more artists who will be revealed prior to the show.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored about playing the Grand Ole Opry,” said Milligan in a statement. “To have the opportunity to step in that circle that so many legends have shared will be a dream come true.”

Just one day after the finale of America’s Got Talent, the Texas native Milligan released his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, which hit No. 1 on the iTunes Country Album Chart, and landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Country Albums Sales Chart. The album is a collection of 14 songs split between the cities of Dallas and his hometown of Fort Worth.

“Dallas, it’s polished-up boots,” Mulligan recently told American Songwriter. “It’s higher hair. It’s kind of aimed towards the future. Fort Worth, which is only 30 miles away [from Dallas] and where I grew up, is a city that’s still holding on to its traditional roots. You have the Stockyards, and you have Billy Bob’s. People are more content with this little way of life. There’s a little more dust on the boots.”

He added, “It was perfect because seven songs seemed to fit Fort Worth, aiming towards that traditional feel, and seven seemed like more polished, radio or rock and roll-inspired songs. It was a fun way to split them up, and also pay homage to my hometown.

Mulligan performed his original songs throughout the America’s Got Talent competition, including Dallas/Fort Worth single, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” which he performed for his audition and again for the show finale.

On Sept. 23, Milligan played his first headlining show for 6,000 fans at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and is set to kick off his headlining tour on Oct. 5 at the Opry with shows in April 2023 making stops in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Texas, and other states.

Drake Milligan 2022-2023 Tour Dates

Oct 5, 2022 – Nashville, TN – The Grand Ole Opry

Oct 7, 2022 – Gretna, LA – Gretna Heritage Festival

Oct 8, 2022 – Sheridan, AR – Timberfest

Oct 13, 2022 – Bonham, TX – Powder Creek Pavilion

Oct 14, 2022 – Houston, TX – Armadillo Place

Oct 15, 2022 – San Angelo, TX – Bill Aylor Riverstage

Oct 20, 2022 – Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s

Oct 21, 2022 – Lexington, KY – Tin Roof

Oct 22, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Tin Roof

Oct 26, 2022 – North Augusta, GA – Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee @ Sharon Jones Amphitheater

Oct 27, 2022 – Chesapeake, VA – Eagles Nest Club

Oct 28, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

Oct 29, 2022 – Richmond, VA – River City Roll

Nov 4, 2022 – Ladson, SC – Coastal Carolina Fair

Nov 5, 2022 – Walhalla, SC – Walhalla Performing Arts Center

Nov 12, 2022 – Delray Beach, FL – Country On the Ave Music Festival

Nov 21, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – Marriott River Center Hotel

Dec 31, 2022 – Royse City, TX – Southern Junction

Apr 28, 2023 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC