On Thursday night this week during Tin Pan South, a Nashville songwriters festival hosted annually by NSAI, Jim Lauderdale, Travis Meadows, Clint Daniels, and Doug Seegers performed on the American Songwriter stage at the Station Inn. Check out the photos below by Annelise Loughead.
