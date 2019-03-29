In Photos: Jim Lauderdale, Travis Meadows, Clint Daniels, and Doug Seegers Perform At NSAI’s Tin Pan South

On Thursday night this week during Tin Pan South, a Nashville songwriters festival hosted annually by NSAI, Jim Lauderdale, Travis Meadows, Clint Daniels, and Doug Seegers performed on the American Songwriter stage at the Station Inn.  Check out the photos below by Annelise Loughead.

  • Doug Seegers
  • Doug Seegers
  • Doug Seegers
  • Clint Daniels
  • Clint Daniels
  • Clint Daniels
  • Travis Meadows
  • Travis Meadows
  • Travis Meadows
  • Jim Lauderdale
  • Jim Lauderdale
  • Jim Lauderdale
  • Jim Lauderdale
  • Travis Meadows, Clint Daniels, Doug Seegers, and Jim Lauderdale
  • Travis Meadows, Clint Daniels, Doug Seegers, and Jim Lauderdale