On September 20, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Andrew Combs will release his fourth studio album, Ideal Man, on New West Records.
Combs’ first three albums were largely country-folk affairs of the Laurel Canyon variety. The new album, however, was recorded in Brooklyn with producer Sam Cohen (Benjamin Booker) and finds the singer lighting out for new sonic territory, replete with synthesizers and fuzzy guitar.
Below, you can get a taste of the album with the new single “Save Somebody Else,” a tune Combs co-wrote with Jeff Trott, a former BMI Songwriter of the Year whose résumé includes numerous co-writes with Sheryl Crow.
“I had the first and second verses of this tune pretty well fleshed out, but couldn’t nail the chorus,” Combs said of the song. “I had a date on the books to write with Jeff, so I brought the idea to him. I’m pretty sure the California wildfires were full on at that time, and Jeff is from California. It seemed easy for him to sink his teeth into this apocalyptic vision. It wasn’t long before we’d nailed a chorus and more verses. Jeff had the great intuition to inject a little positivity into the chorus and overall message. That bit of hopefulness really helped the song take a well-rounded shape.”
Listen to the song below, and find the album’s tracklist as well as Combs’ U.S. and European tour dates for the fall.
Ideal Man tracklist:
- Stars Of Longing
- Ideal Man
- Like A Feather
- Save Somebody Else
- Hide And Seek
- Dry Eyes
- Firestarter
- Shipwreck Man
- Born Without A Clue
- The Stone
- Golden
Andrew Combs On Tour:
Oct-09 Dallas TX Three Links
Oct-10 Austin, TX Mohawk InsideOct-13 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg
Oct-14 San Francisco, CA Cafe Du Nord
Oct-16 Portland, OR Polaris Hall
Oct-17 Seattle, WA Fremont Abbey Arts Center
Oct-21 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Oct-23 Denver, CO Hi-Dive
Oct-26 Nashville, TN High WattNov-06 Boston, MA Sinclair *
Nov-07 Portsmouth, NH Press Room *
Nov-08 Burlington, VT Arts Riot *
Nov-09 Syracuse, NY Wescott Theater *
Nov-10 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern *
*w/ Fruit Bats
November 27th – Zaragoza, ESP – Rock & Blues Café
November 28th – Madrid, ESP – Sala Siroco
November 29th – Santiago, ESP – Riquela Club
December 1st – Bilbao, ESP – Kafe Antzokia-Kutxa Beltza
December 2nd – Santander, ESP – Cine Groucho
December 4th – Biddulph, UK – St Lawrence’s Church
December 5th – Edinburgh, UK – Pleasance Cabaret Bar
December 6th – Glasgow, UK – CCA
December 7th – Kilkenny, IRL – Cleeres
December 8th – Dublin, IRL – Lost Lane
December 9th – Bristol, UK – Louisiana
December 10th – London, UK – The Lexington
December 11th – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
December 12th – Amen, NL – Café de Amer
December 13th – Rotterdam, NL – Stille Nacht