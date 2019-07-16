Photo by Fairlight Hubbard

On September 20, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Andrew Combs will release his fourth studio album, Ideal Man, on New West Records.

Combs’ first three albums were largely country-folk affairs of the Laurel Canyon variety. The new album, however, was recorded in Brooklyn with producer Sam Cohen (Benjamin Booker) and finds the singer lighting out for new sonic territory, replete with synthesizers and fuzzy guitar.

Below, you can get a taste of the album with the new single “Save Somebody Else,” a tune Combs co-wrote with Jeff Trott, a former BMI Songwriter of the Year whose résumé includes numerous co-writes with Sheryl Crow.

“I had the first and second verses of this tune pretty well fleshed out, but couldn’t nail the chorus,” Combs said of the song. “I had a date on the books to write with Jeff, so I brought the idea to him. I’m pretty sure the California wildfires were full on at that time, and Jeff is from California. It seemed easy for him to sink his teeth into this apocalyptic vision. It wasn’t long before we’d nailed a chorus and more verses. Jeff had the great intuition to inject a little positivity into the chorus and overall message. That bit of hopefulness really helped the song take a well-rounded shape.”

Listen to the song below, and find the album’s tracklist as well as Combs’ U.S. and European tour dates for the fall.

Ideal Man tracklist:

Stars Of Longing Ideal Man Like A Feather Save Somebody Else Hide And Seek Dry Eyes Firestarter Shipwreck Man Born Without A Clue The Stone Golden

Andrew Combs On Tour:

Oct-09 Dallas TX Three Links

Oct-10 Austin, TX Mohawk InsideOct-13 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg

Oct-14 San Francisco, CA Cafe Du Nord

Oct-16 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

Oct-17 Seattle, WA Fremont Abbey Arts Center

Oct-21 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Oct-23 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

Oct-26 Nashville, TN High WattNov-06 Boston, MA Sinclair *

Nov-07 Portsmouth, NH Press Room *

Nov-08 Burlington, VT Arts Riot *

Nov-09 Syracuse, NY Wescott Theater *

Nov-10 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern *

*w/ Fruit Bats

November 27th – Zaragoza, ESP – Rock & Blues Café

November 28th – Madrid, ESP – Sala Siroco

November 29th – Santiago, ESP – Riquela Club

December 1st – Bilbao, ESP – Kafe Antzokia-Kutxa Beltza

December 2nd – Santander, ESP – Cine Groucho

December 4th – Biddulph, UK – St Lawrence’s Church

December 5th – Edinburgh, UK – Pleasance Cabaret Bar

December 6th – Glasgow, UK – CCA

December 7th – Kilkenny, IRL – Cleeres

December 8th – Dublin, IRL – Lost Lane

December 9th – Bristol, UK – Louisiana

December 10th – London, UK – The Lexington

December 11th – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

December 12th – Amen, NL – Café de Amer

December 13th – Rotterdam, NL – Stille Nacht

