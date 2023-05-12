Luke Combs Delivers Touching Performance of “Love You Anyway” at 2023 ACM Awards 

Luke Combs pressed pause on his 2023 world tour to attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. The North Carolina native delivered a touching rendition of his hit radio single “Love You Anyway.”

The love song was inspired by his wife, Nicole Hocking. “Love You Anyway” lives on his recently released fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old. The reflective collection follows his 2022 album Growin’ Up, which is currently nominated for Album of the Year.

Combs planted his feet in the center of the legendary practice stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboy’s, and delivered the poetic ballad. A fiddle and infectious acoustic guitar backed Combs’ wide-vocal range, as his album cover projects from the massive screen behind him. His crystal clear sound vibrated throughout the iconic venue, bringing attendees to their feet.

There’s just some things that leave a man no choice | Like a compass needle needing its true North | Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks | Oh, I’d love you anyway, belts Combs in the chorus. I know just tryin’ to write a song | I run the risk that I could get your perfect wrong | And well, I guess what I’m tryin’ to say | Is there ain’t words been made could shoulder so much weight.

Following the performance, Combs told Bobby Bones that he was “nervous.”

“Big time, dude. Look at all the folks in here,” said Combs. “Legends. Dolly, Garth are hosting this thing. I’m nervous.”

Combs penned the heartwarming tribute alongside frequent collaborators Ray Fulcher and Dan Isbell.

The North Carolina native rolled into the star-studded evening with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Alongside Cole Swindell and Kane Brown, has received the second most nominations.

Date night for Mom and Dad 💙 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/BhKhDAfWcr — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 12, 2023

The 2023 ACM Awards, co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, aired live from Texas for a global audience across 240+ countries via Prime Video. The show will be available on Freevee, starting Friday, May 12.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)