Photo by Citizen Kane Wayne

A year after decamping from Australia to Music City, Josh Rennie-Hynes announced his album Patterns, set to release on September 27. Rennie-Hynes recorded the album, produced by guitarist Alex Munoz, in Nashville’s distinguished Sound Emporium studios.



Along with the album announcement, Josh released single “Pieces,” with a music video directed by Daniel Yocum. “I wrote this song about being at the end of one’s tether with another person, just feeling like there’s nothing else to give” remarks Josh. “It came out pretty fast, about 30 minutes. I like those type of songs, I wish they were all like that.”



Watch “Pieces” below.





