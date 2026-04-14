‘The Voice’ Reveals Its Season 29 Finalists—Here’s Who’s Vying for the Crown

The Voice has its season 29 finalists! After the Top 9 contestants blew the coaches away with unforgettable performances, the live studio audience voted to narrow the field down to four.

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Since Kelly Clarkson won the In-Season All-Star Competition, the show granted her two finalists in the Finale. Meanwhile, fellow coaches Adam Levine and John Legend had only one artist each at the end of the episode.

After the votes were calculated, Team Adam’s Jared Shoemaker and Jeremy Keith were sent packing. Team Legend, meanwhile, said goodbye to KJ Willis and Syd Millevoi. As for Clarkson, she only had to part with one contestant, JW Griffin.

“The finale is tomorrow night and the odds are kind of in Team Kelly’s favor,” Clarkson remarked at the end of the episode.

Airing on Tuesday, April 14, the season finale will see the four remaining artists face off. Like in the Semi-Finals, the live studio audience, which is comprised of both super fans and past contestants, will vote to determine who will be this season’s champion.

Read on to see who will be competing for the crown on the season 29 finale of The Voice.

The Voice‘s Season 29 Finalists

Alexia Jayy — Team Adam

After Jayy’s standout cover of Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Loved You),” her coach wasn’t surprised that she was the one to make it through.

“Alexia is a queen. She is unbelievably special and deserves to be in this finale,” Levine said. “I think everyone made the right choice tonight. I just can’t wait to get in there with her and work on her last performance. It’s going to be magic.”

Liv Ciara — Team Kelly

The 16-year-old pop singer blew the audience away with her performance of Irene Cara’s “What a Feeling,” so much so that competing coaches Legend and Levine both said that she could win the show. Clarkson, of course, agreed.

“The audience chose Liv and I was so excited. I kind of had an indication because they kind of lost their minds when they saw her perform,” Clarkson said. “She didn’t get the chair turn the season before and now she’s got one and she’s really wanting it.”

“It was a really cool thing to just watch her fly,” she added. “She raised the game, so we really got to go to work in the finale because we’ve got to do something even cooler.”

Lucas West — Team Legend

Sitting at his keyboard, West delivered an incredible rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” which proved his artistry and musicianship to his coach.

“Lucas is in the finale! I’m so proud of him. I’m so happy for him. I’ve always had a special affinity for him as an artist, because I see a lot of myself in him,” Legend said. “I think Lucas is ready for the finale. He’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. He goes out there and gives his best work when the pressure’s on.”

Mikenley Brown — Team Kelly

Brown made Sam Smith’s “I’m Not the Only One” her own in her Semi-Finals performance, earning her a spot in the Finale.

“She had her best performance. She has been the dark horse for me in this competition,” Clarkson said of her second finalist. “I’m excited about what she’s going to do in the finale to impress everybody.”

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC