Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Newest Inductees Revealed Live on ‘American Idol’– Here’s Who’s in the Class of 2026

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up to welcome some new members to its rank. During the latest live episode of American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie revealed the Hall’s inductees into the class of 2026.

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Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan make up this year’s class of 2026.

This year’s Early Influence inductees are Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifiah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons. As for the Musical Excellence inductees, those are Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin. Lastly, Ed Sullivan has been named the winner of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Prior to the announcement, the Hall revealed the 17 nominees for potential induction. The first-time nominees were Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!NK, and Shakira.

Nominees who’d previously been floated for induction included The Black Crowes and Mariah Carey.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture”, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation previously said in a press release. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall.”

Each year, a panel of over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals vote to determine the inductees. The selection criteria include an artist’s impact on music culture and influence on other musicians that have followed. It also takes into account the scope and longevity of their career and body of work.

The class of 2026 will be inducted this fall at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Cleveland campus.

What to Know About American Idol Season 24

In honor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announcement, American Idol‘s April 13 episode tasked the season’s 11 remaining contestants with performing iconic hits by past inductees.

To help them along the way, Idol brought in Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to mentor the singers. The pair was inducted into the Hall in 2022.

Amid the performances, audiences at home can vote for the favorites via text message, on the American Idol website, and by commenting on Idol‘s pinned Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok posts.

At the end of the night, Seacrest will reveal the Top 9 of the season. The remaining contestants will move on to the next phase of competition, Disney Night.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless





