Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform During ‘American Idol’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo just showed off their stuff on American Idol. The couple took the stage to perform “Heartbreaker” during Idol‘s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night.

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The pair absolutely rocked the stage as they performed a portion of the 1979 hit. They then transitioned to a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” before circling back to “Heartbreaker” as they audience cheered them on.

In addition to their performance, the duo served as mentors to the show’s Top 11.

This week, in keeping with the theme, the contestants performed iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends. That made Benatar and Giraldo the perfect mentors, as the Hall inducted them in 2022.

Benatar and Giraldo’s appearance and the artists’ chosen songs weren’t the only ways the Hall was incorporated into the show this week.

In fact, host Ryan Seacrest had the distinct honor of revealing the Hall’s class of 2026 live on air. Ahead of the announcement, the Hall revealed the 17 nominees who were up for induction this year.

The first-time nominees were Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!NK, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Phil Collins was also a first-time nominee this year. However, he already has a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame thanks to his work with Genesis.

Nominees who’d previously been floated for induction included The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade.

What’s to Come on American Idol

As the Top 11 perform, audiences at home can vote for the favorites via text message, on the American Idol website, and by commenting on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

At the end of the night, Seacrest will reveal the Top 9 of the season. The remaining contestants will move on to the next phase of competition, Disney Night.

Airing on April 20, Disney Night will see the nine remaining contestants bring iconic Disney songs to life. At the end of the episode, the votes will be calculated and two people will be sent home, with seven artists moving on to the next phase of the competition.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

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