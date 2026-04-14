‘American Idol’ Names Its Top 9 of the Season, Sends 2 People Home Following Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

Audiences are getting one step closer to naming the next American Idol! On the April 13 episode of the show, the remaining 11 contestants performed iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends.

Videos by American Songwriter

American Idol brought in Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to mentor the contestants this week, which led to remarkable performances from each artist.

Even so, only nine contestants could continue on in the competition. After America’s votes were tabulated, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Rae and Philmon Lee had been eliminated from the competition.

The nine remaining contestants will move on to Disney Night, during which they’ll bring iconic Disney songs to life in an effort to make it into the Top 7.

Keep reading to see who’s continuing in the competition, and to be reminded of the incredible performances that propelled them on.

American Idol‘s Top 9 Contestants of Season 24

Braden Rumfelt—”Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

Brooks—”These Days” by Jackson Brown

Chris Tungseth—”Cold As Ice” by Foreigner

Daniel Stallworth—”Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

Hannah Harper—”Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Jordan McCullough—”Somebody to Love” by Queen

Keyla Richardson—”Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

Kyndal—”Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

Lucas Leon—”Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless