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‘American Idol’ Names Its Top 9 of the Season, Sends 2 People Home Following Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night
Audiences are getting one step closer to naming the next American Idol! On the April 13 episode of the show, the remaining 11 contestants performed iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends.
Videos by American Songwriter
American Idol brought in Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to mentor the contestants this week, which led to remarkable performances from each artist.
Even so, only nine contestants could continue on in the competition. After America’s votes were tabulated, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Rae and Philmon Lee had been eliminated from the competition.
The nine remaining contestants will move on to Disney Night, during which they’ll bring iconic Disney songs to life in an effort to make it into the Top 7.
Keep reading to see who’s continuing in the competition, and to be reminded of the incredible performances that propelled them on.
American Idol‘s Top 9 Contestants of Season 24
Braden Rumfelt—”Superstition” by Stevie Wonder
Brooks—”These Days” by Jackson Brown
Chris Tungseth—”Cold As Ice” by Foreigner
Daniel Stallworth—”Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi
Hannah Harper—”Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac
Jordan McCullough—”Somebody to Love” by Queen
Keyla Richardson—”Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder
Kyndal—”Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin
Lucas Leon—”Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John
American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.
Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless
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