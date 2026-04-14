“I Think Right Now You Would Win The Voice”: 16-Year-Old Pop Star Moves Kelly Clarkson to Tears, Floors the Coaches With With Epic Irene Cara Cover

Liv Ciara may have just become the frontrunner on season 29 of The Voice. The 16-year-old pop star showed up and showed out for the Semi-Finals, delivering an unforgettable cover of Irene Cara’s “What a Feeling.”

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Ciara, who previously auditioned for The Voice and did not get a chair to turn, was great from her first rehearsal with coach Kelly Clarkson. It was during that session that Ciara proved that she’s not just a singer, but an artist.

“Liv is kind of insane. She created this beautiful arrangement for this song and does it her way,” Clarkson told the cameras. “She’s going to stand out for sure.”

“She’s 16 years old. Her notes are so special for her. No one would get them,” she added. “I think her getting turned away the first time she was here really was fuel for her fire.”

After hearing Ciara’s rendition of the song, Clarkson laughed in disbelief and began crying. The proud coach told the teen that she’s “so special it’s stupid” and compared her to greats like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Vocally, Clarkson didn’t have any critiques to offer, instead reminding Ciara to be sure to interact with the live audience in an effort to earn their vote.

“I want to end on a high and maybe bring Kelly a win,” Ciara said after her rehearsal.

Liv Ciara Blows The Voice Coaches Away

Ciara moved one step closer to that dream when she delivered an impeccable performance that elicited unending cheers from the crowd and brought Clarkson and her fellow coaches to their feet.

John Legend dubbed the showing a “superstar performance,” telling the teen that she already looks like she should be making records and playing arenas.

Adam Levine took it one step further when he expressed his sadness that Ciara wasn’t on his team because “I think right now you would win The Voice.”

As for Clarkson, she informed the audience, “I had absolutely zero to do with any of that. She did everything. She completely came up with all of that. Everything!”

The coach went on to praise Ciara as an “amazing” singer and producer and express excitement about her future.

While it’s a Voice tradition for coaches to congratulate their artists backstage after an impressive showing, it’s quite unusual for all three coaches to do so. That’s exactly what happened when Clarkson, Legend, and Levine made their way backstage to visit Ciara.

“We’re in awe right now,” Legend told Ciara, with Levine adding that the “room was floored” by performance.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC