In honor of the late Ginger Baker who passed last week at the age of 80, here is a list of some of his most influential songs.
Ginger Baker Trio, ‘Ramblin’’ (1994)
Ginger Baker, ‘Why?’ (2014)
Masters of Reality, ‘She Got Me (When She Got Her Dress On)’ (1992)
Ginger Baker, Sonny Sharrock, Peter Brötzmann, Nicky Skopelitis, Jan Kazda, ‘Dishy Billy’ (1989)
Public Image Ltd., ‘Fishing’ (1985)
Hawkwind, ‘Space Chase’ (1980)
Baker Gurvitz Army, ‘Memory Lane’ (1974)
Fela Ransome-Kuti and the Africa ’70 With Ginger Baker, ‘Ye Ye De Smell’ (1971)
Ginger Baker’s Air Force, ‘Let Me Ride’ (1970)
Ginger Baker’s Air Force and Elvin Jones, ‘Do What You Like’ (1971)
Blind Faith, ‘Do What You Like’ (1969)
Cream, ‘Toad’ (1968)
The Graham Bond Organisation, ‘Oh Baby’ (1965)
Cream, ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ (1967)
Cream, ‘White Room’ (1968)
