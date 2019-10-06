The 90s; they weren’t that long ago, but they’re already ancient history. Rolling Stone has asked their readers to vote on the worst songs to emerge from the flannel era, which we’ve reprinted here (Hanson fans, look away.)

We want to know your thoughts. Do any of these tracks deserve a critical reevaluation? Do you know a song that’s worse? Let us know in the comments.

Don’t ask us, though. We’re too sexy for this list.

1. Aqua, ‘Barbie Girl’

2. Los Del Rio, ‘Macarena’

3. Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Achy Breaky Heart’

4. Vanilla Ice, ‘Ice Ice Baby’

5. Chumbawamba, ‘Tubthumping’

6. Hanson, ‘MMMBop’

7. Celine Dion, ‘My Heart Will Go On’

8. Baha Men, ‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’

9. Right Said Fred, ‘I’m Too Sexy’

10. 4 Non Blondes, ‘What’s Up?’

