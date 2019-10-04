It seems like only yesterday that we launched our inaugural Top Songs List, featuring the greatest work of one of our all-time heroes, his Bobness. But that was many Dylan albums ago. Oh, these modern times.

Here now, for your reading pleasure, and in honor of every day being a great day to listen to nothing but Dylan…is a little piece of our back pages: The Top 30 Greatest Bob Dylan Songs of All Time. Click on each song entry to read the accompanying essay. Also, if you like lists, check out The Top 20 Jeff Tweedy Songs, The Top 20 Jay Farrar Songs, The Top 20 Ryan Adams Songs, and The Top 20 U2 Songs.

1. Blowin’ In The Wind

2. Like A Rolling Stone

3. The Times They Are A-Changin’

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

5. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

6. Desolation Row

7. A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall

8. Masters Of War

9. Mr. Tambourine Man

10. Tangled Up In Blue

11. Subterranean Homesick Blues

12. Visions Of Johanna

13. Ballad Of A Thin Man

14. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

15. Just Like A Woman

16. Idiot Wind

17. Simple Twist Of Fate

18. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

19. Isis

20. I Want You

21. Hurricane

22. Bob Dylan’s Dream

23. Bob Dylan’s 115th Dream

24. To Ramona

25. Mississippi

26. She’s Your Lover Now

27. When I Paint My Masterpiece

28. Angelina

29. Moonshiner

30. Dear Landlord

