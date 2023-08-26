5 Iconic Drum Solos That Defined Rock & Roll

What comes to mind when you hear or read about rock and roll? It’d probably be an image of a band in leather pants, tousled hair, and one or more of the band members clutching a guitar. You might also picture a man with his eyes closed, banging on a cool drum set with all the gusto and energy a rock song deserves. While this is mostly the case, what gets the spotlight in most rock performances after the vocalist is the guitar.

Videos by American Songwriter

Most rock songs tend to include a guitar solo, especially in their studio releases, while drum solos are not that revered. However, the best rock concerts are the ones that also feature showstopping drum solos, serving as that teensy moment when a drummer can let go of all inhibitions and show the audience that the drum has been the major timekeeper keeping the other parts of the song going.

Drums are the muscles of rock and roll, propelling the energy and pulse that define the genre. From stadium-filling anthems to intimate performances, drum solos have become an integral part of rock’s sonic landscape.

Let’s check out five legendary drum solos that have left a sweet aftertaste on the world of rock and roll, showcasing the power and artistry of percussion.

1. John Bonham – “Moby Dick” (1969)

The name John Bonham is familiar to fans of rock and roll, as he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. Bonham, lead drummer for Led Zeppelin, stood out with his subtle swing and backbeat, fast single-footed kick drumming, and speed. From the album Led Zeppelin II, “Moby Dick” saw Bonham’s iconic drum solo. One of the most iconic live performances of this solo was at an Earls Court performance, an epic 17-minute drum solo, which he dedicated to his son.

Bonham’s drum solo in Led Zeppelin’s “Moby Dick” is a masterclass in rhythmic innovation. It became a staple of Led Zeppelin’s live performances, leaving audiences in awe of his technical prowess. It was one of those defining moments in rock and roll that showed the true power of the drum set.

2. Neil Peart – “The Rhythm Method” (1989)

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of the rock band Rush, was an icon whose influence on drumming is substantial. He was also the lyricist of the group, issuing hit tracks with rhythmic flows for the band. “Rhythm Method” is a solo piece from the album A Show of Hands, and it’s an eight-minute-long percussion heaven with the incorporation of jazzy sounds.

The drum solo was a highlight of Rush’s concerts, featuring a blend of rhythmic complexity, intricate patterns, and captivating dynamics that demonstrated Peart’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of drumming.

Speaking to Classic Rock in an interview, Peart mentioned that he’s honored to have inspired a whole generation of rock drummers, including Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters.

3. Sheila E. – “Solo de Bateria” (2011 performance)

Sheila Escovedo was a percussionist for The George Duke Band before parting ways in 1983 and launching her own solo career. Her iconic solo performance took place at David Letterman’s 2011 drum solo week.

Sheila combined a mix of Latin and metal textures that always managed to shake her audience. The performance began with an introduction by the host before Sheila in a form-fitting golden dress began “Solo de Bateria.” Sheila has been able to effortlessly combine singing with unique drum styles without missing cues. She’s also known to be lightning-fast and crisp with her drum rolls.

4. Ginger Baker – “Toad” (2005 performance)

Peter Edward “Ginger” Baker was the drummer of the rock band Cream. “Toad” was a sixteen-minute instrumental by the band, with a thirteen-minute drum solo by Baker. One of the best live performances of the solo was at The Royal Albert Hall in May 2005, when Cream reunited after not playing together in nearly four decades. The solo by Baker took twelve minutes, and it featured his incorporated elements of jazz and African rhythms, highlighting his unique style and groundbreaking contributions to rock drumming.

Many fans of rock won’t stop talking about this inspiring performance because he was already aging, suffering from arthritis, and a heart condition. Despite these challenges, he gave one of the best drum solos that fans of rock would keep revering.

5. Carter Beauford — Intro to “Say Goodbye” (2011 performance

Nicknamed ‘The Smiling Drummer,’ Carter Beauford, the happy drummer of Dave Matthews Band knows how to steal hearts, not just with his drumming, but his fun demeanor while at it. In his band’s performance at George Amphitheatre, Washington, Beauford had a drum intro in “Say Goodbye.” Beauford skillfully employs accents and a dynamic range, crafting a musical tribal-style solo. Infused with his distinctive Beauford flair, the solo highlights his affinity for splash and china cymbals, leaving an unmistakable sonic imprint.

A key factor contributing to Beauford’s mastery lies in his kit setup. As a left-handed drummer who plays open-handed, he avoids crossing his hand over to engage the hi-hats. Moreover, his placement of the ride cymbal on the left, rather than the conventional right, offers advantages.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage