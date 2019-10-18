Congratulations to all our November/December 2019 winners! Click here to enter the January/February 2020 contest!

1st Place

“Parallel Universes”

by Larry E. Black

Asheville, NC

Somewhere, someone is kissing a lover

that should’ve been mine.

Somewhere, someone is rocking a baby

descended from my line.

Somewhere, someone’s regretting the past

and shedding my tear.

Somewhere, someone is saying the same

as I am saying here.

Parallel universes,

equal luck, equal curses.

Lives in line with some design

too intricate to see.

Should they intersect the force could reflect

the way things ought to be.

Somewhere, someone is filming the life

that I’ll never see.

Somewhere, someone is sculpting a bust

that looks just like me.

Somewhere, someone is singing my song

and using my voice.

Somewhere, someone’s deciding the future

by taking my choice.

Parallel universes,

equal luck, equal curses.

Lives in line with some design

too intricate to see.

Should they intersect the force could reflect

the way things ought to be.

2nd Place

“Parts”

by Alicia Morgan

Wolfforth, TX

I am my mother’s only daughter

I am a girl without a father

I am a sister to my brother

I am a wife and I am a mother

I am a woman who’s old life forgot her

I am a writer with no new stories to tell

I am an actor who’s played role so well

I am a friend when I am needed

But only when it is convenient

I am a wild child who can no longer rebel

Oh I wish i could be

Everything you need

But I am more and I am less

At my worst and at my best

I guess we’ll see

If you can love all the parts of me

I am a singer who cannot find her song

I am a traveller who’s been stuck here far too long

I’ve been high and I’ve been low

And I’ve had no place left to go

And I’m still trying to find where I belong

I am a fool who has never really learned

How to let go of a love that’s not returned

I am hopelessly still full of hope

With no plans yet to let it go

I play with fire just looking to get burned

Oh I wish I could be

Everything you need

But I am more and I am less

At my worst and at my best

I guess we’ll see

If you can love all the parts of me

I have been wounded but I’m still breathing

My heart has been broken but it’s still beating

My imperfections make me perfect

I am difficult but worth it

I’ll give you my life however fleeting

Oh I wish I could be

Everything you need

But I am more and I am less

At my worst and at my best

I guess we’ll see

If you can love all the parts of me

3rd Place

“My Future Lies Behind Me Now”

by Big Joe Shelton

Columbus, MS

There was a song back in the day

Went ain’t it funny how time slips away

Seems it’s no joke because somehow

My future lies behind me now

I had no clue what those words meant

till my times now almost spent

A truth of time I’ve come to know

The less you have faster it goes

Been many trips around the sun

Since my journey first begun

Stumbling down life’s long highway

Old friends and lovers just fade away

I feel too young for where I’m at

Wasted time I can’t get back

It’s been a long, long row to plow

My future lies behind me now

My future lies behind me now

Time just slipped away somehow

I can’t say when I don’t know how

My future lies behind me now

Been many trips around the sun

Since my Journey first begun

Stumbling down life’s long highway

Old friends and lovers just fade away

Old friends and lovers just fade away

Old friends and lovers just fade away

4th Place

“Learn To Swim”

by Ross Western

Essex, UK

Was it worse than you imagined

When your lungs just couldn’t bare?

Cause when the waves started crashing

You couldn’t come up for air

You think you’re smart but I see through you

Your stale smile isn’t the same

Standing still but your mind is racing

Running round the spinning plates

In an empty room, your night light burnt out

And closed that box for good

Crawling through the sewage just to get out…

It’s the end of crying rivers

Cause there’s nothing left to do

Those floods may drown the roses

But the sun will watch them bloom

In an empty room, your night light burnt out

And closed that box for good

Crawling through the sewage just to get out

And run like you never could

Stormy seas shape strong sailors

Stormy seas shape strong sailors

Stormy seas shape strong sailors cause they learn to swim

Honorable Mention

Wallace Tallman

“Tom Hanks”

Chicago, IL

Tom DeMello

“I’m Getting Lost to Find Me”

North Providence, RI

Craig Hendricks

“Whiskey and Diamonds”

Mentone, AL

Hunting Wilde

“Kingdoms”

Nashville, TN

Ryan Miller

“Rollin’ Over Now”

Oxford, MS

Maxine Wallace

“Heartless”

Truro, NS Canada

Jason Baker

“Christmas Time Blues”

Burlington, VT

Mick Hicock

“Similarly Unique”

Mankato, MN

Monica Pasqual

“Feels Like Something”

Oakland, CA

Ryan Lloyd

“Red Sea”

Mesquite, TX