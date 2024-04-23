Rare Paul McCartney & Wings Live Studio Album, ‘One Hand Clapping,’ Gets Official Release Date

One Hand Clapping, a collection of live recordings Paul McCartney made with Wings in August 1974 at Abbey Road Studios in London for a planned video documentary and possible live album that wound up being shelved, will get its official release on June 14.

Described as “one of the most bootlegged live albums in musical history,” One Hand Clapping features audio from sessions that were filmed and recorded over the course of four days. The new release features audio of all of the performances captured for the film, as well as a number of songs recorded off-camera, which will be made available officially for the first time.

It’s worth noting that some of the footage and recordings from the sessions were released as part of previous Band on the Run deluxe reissues.

Details About the One Hand Clapping Sessions

The One Hand Clapping project came together in the wake of the release of the chart-topping Paul McCartney & Wings album Band on the Run. The group’s core members of Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, and Denny Laine had recently welcomed two new additions to the group—guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton. The band’s new lineup had just returned from Nashville after recording the single “Junior’s Farm.”

Also taking part in the One Hand Clapping sessions were orchestral arranger Del Newman and saxophonist Howie Casey. Casey had previously played with McCartney in Hamburg, Germany, and he later went on to tour with Wings. The footage was filmed by director David Litchfield.

Songs Featured on One Hand Clapping

The One Hand Clapping album kicks off with an instrumental jam that became the title track, and features a variety of Wings hits, and many of the songs from Band on the Run. The album also includes a rendition of McCartney’s solo classic “Maybe I’m Amazed,” reworked segments of The Beatles’ “Let It Be,” “The Long and Winding Road,” and “Lady Madonna,” and a version of the Moody Blues hit “Go Now” sung by Laine (the latter group’s original lead singer).

In addition, One Hand Clapping features Paul playing a solo piano version of the Tin Pan Alley gem “Baby Face.”

Release Details About One Hand Clapping

The album boasts newly mixed audio, and its cover features the original artwork designed for the One Hand Clapping project. The package also includes a replica of the TV sales brochure prepared for the unreleased film.

One Hand Clapping will be available as a two-CD set, a two-LP collection, and via digital formats. An exclusive two-LP package available only online comes with a 7-inch vinyl single featuring previously unreleased solo performances recorded on the last day of the One Hand Clapping sessions in the backyard of Abbey Road.

Songs on the vinyl single include an unreleased track title “Blackpool,” a version of The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” the Wings B-side “Country Dreamer,” and covers Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock” and Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue” and “I’m Gonna Love You Too.” Special bundles featuring a T-shirt and a crewneck long-sleeve shirt also are available for pre-order at PaulMcCartney.com.

One Hand Clapping Two-LP Track List:

Disc 1

Side 1

“One Hand Clapping” “Jet” “Soily” “C Moon/Little Woman Love” “Maybe I’m Amazed” “My Love”

Side 2

“Bluebird” “Let’s Love” “All of You” “I’ll Give You a Ring” “Band on the Run” “Live and Let Die” “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five” “Baby Face”

Disc 2

Side 1

“Let Me Roll It” “Blue Moon of Kentucky” “Power Cut” “Love My Baby” “Let It Be” “The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna”

Side 2

“Junior’s Farm” “Sally G” “Tomorrow” “Go Now” “Wild Life” “Hi, Hi, Hi”

Disc 3 (7-Inch Single, Deluxe Online Version Only)

Side 1

“Blackpool” “Blackbird” “Country Dreamer”

Side 2