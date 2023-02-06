2023 Grammy Award Winners List

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place live on Sunday night (Feb. 5). The star-studded show, hosted for a third consecutive year by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, saw the music industry honor its top stars.
The evening kicked off with performances from today’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile.
And while the music was the main attraction, some awards were given out in between the performances. Below is the full list of winners for the 2023 Grammy Awards. (We’ll be updating through the night as they are announced.)
Record Of The Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
POP
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles – WINNER
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Woman” – Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA
“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras – WINNER
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher – Michael Bublé – WINNER
When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones
Evergreen – Pentatonix
Thank You – Diana Ross
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams
“Old Man” – Beck
“Wild Child” – The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile – WINNER
“Crawl!” – Idles
“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” – Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) – WINNER
“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys
The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler – Idles
Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne – WINNER
Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine: – Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” – Megadeth
“Kill or Be Killed” – Muse
“Degradation Rules” – Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – WINNER
“Blackout” – Turnstile
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” – Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” – Big Thief
“King” – Florence + The Machine
“Chaise Lounge” – Wet Leg – WINNER
“Spitting Off The Edge of the World” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg – WINNER
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé
“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long – WINNER
“Over” — Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps On Fallin'” – Babyface featuring Ella Mai
“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – Beyoncé – WINNER
“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk – Cory Henry
Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy – WINNER
Drones – Terrace Martin
Starfruit – Moonchild
Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper – WINNER
Candydrip – Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun – PJ Morton
RAP
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“BEAUTIFUL” – DJ Khaled featuring Futur & SZA
“WAIT FOR U” – Future featuring Drake & Tems – WINNER
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER
“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Rap Album
GOD DID – DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You – Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking” – Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” – Brothers Osbourne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” – Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You” (Revisited) – Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – WINNER
“Going Where The Lonely Go” – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town”
Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Doin’ This”
Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“If I Was A Cowboy”
Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”
Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
“‘Til You Can’t”
Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) – WINNER
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson – WINNER
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé – WINNER
“Rosewood” – Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” – KAYTRANADA featuring H.E.R.
“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin
Not Tight – DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz – Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau
Empire Central – Snarky Puppy – WINNER
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Rounds (Live)” – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
“Keep Holding On” – Gerald Albright, soloist
“Falling” – Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Call Of The Drum” – Marcus Baylor, soloist
“Cherokee/Koko” – John Beasley, soloist
“Endangered Species” – Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist – WINNER
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy – WINNER
Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – WINNER
Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – WINNER
Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – WINNER
Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will – Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Positive” – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
“When I Pray” – DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters – WINNER
“The Better Benediction” – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
“Get Up” – Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Really Loves Us” (Radio Version) – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
“So Good” – DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
“For God Is With Us” – for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
“Fear Is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters – WINNER
“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
“Hymn Of Heaven” (Radio Version) – Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Die To Live – Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard
Clarity – DOE
One Deluxe – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – WINNER
All Things New – Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion – Elevation Worship
Breathe – Maverick City Music – WINNER
Life After Death – TobyMac
Always – Chris Tomlin
My Jesus – Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson
2:22 – Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band – WINNER
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
AGUILERA – Christina Aguilera
Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – WINNER
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
VIAJANTE – Fonseca
Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny – WINNER
LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI — Rosalía – WINNER
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony – WINNER
Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
Legendario – Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
“Life According To Raechel” – Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” – Fantastic Negrito
“Stompin’ Ground” – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – WINNER
“Prodigal Daughter” – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Silver Moon” [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] – Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Agai”n – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
“The Message” – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Made Up Mind” – Bonnie Raitt – WINNER
Best American Roots Song
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) – WINNER
“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile – WINNER
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – WINNER
Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Get On Board – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – WINNER
The Sun Is Shining Down – John Mayall
Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland
Crown – Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper
Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter – WINNER
Best Folk Album
Spellbound – Judy Collins
Revealer – Madison Cunningham – WINNER
The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky – WINNER
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid – WINNER
Gifted – Koffee
Scorcha – Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi – WINNER
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na” – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love” – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down” – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe” – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – WINNER
Music Video
Best Music Video
“Easy on Me” – Adele
Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
“Yet to Come” – BTS
Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
“Woman” – Doja Cat
Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer – WINNER
SONGWRITING
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr. – WINNER
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
