2023 Grammy Award Winners List

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place live on Sunday night (Feb. 5). The star-studded show, hosted for a third consecutive year by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, saw the music industry honor its top stars.

The evening kicked off with performances from today’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile.

And while the music was the main attraction, some awards were given out in between the performances. Below is the full list of winners for the 2023 Grammy Awards. (We’ll be updating through the night as they are announced.)

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles



Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles



Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” ­— Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)



Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg



POP

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles – WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras – WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher – Michael Bublé – WINNER

When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank You – Diana Ross

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams

“Old Man” – Beck

“Wild Child” – The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile – WINNER

“Crawl!” – Idles

“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” – Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) – WINNER

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys

The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler – Idles

Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne – WINNER

Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine: – Ghost

“We’ll Be Back” – Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed” – Muse

“Degradation Rules” – Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – WINNER

“Blackout” – Turnstile



ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” – Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” – Big Thief

“King” – Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Lounge” – Wet Leg – WINNER

“Spitting Off The Edge of the World” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius



Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg – WINNER

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long – WINNER

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin'” – Babyface featuring Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – Beyoncé – WINNER

“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk – Cory Henry

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy – WINNER

Drones – Terrace Martin

Starfruit – Moonchild

Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper – WINNER

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

RAP

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL” – DJ Khaled featuring Futur & SZA

“WAIT FOR U” – Future featuring Drake & Tems – WINNER

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson – WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking” – Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” – Brothers Osbourne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” – Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You” (Revisited) – Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – WINNER

“Going Where The Lonely Go” – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town”

Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This”

Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy”

Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”

Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

“‘Til You Can’t”

Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) – WINNER

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson – WINNER

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé – WINNER

“Rosewood” – Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” – KAYTRANADA featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin

Not Tight – DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz – Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau

Empire Central – Snarky Puppy – WINNER

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live)” – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

“Keep Holding On” – Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling” – Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Call Of The Drum” – Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko” – John Beasley, soloist

“Endangered Species” – Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist – WINNER

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy – WINNER

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – WINNER

Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – WINNER

Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – WINNER

Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will – Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray” – DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters – WINNER

“The Better Benediction” – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up” – Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us” (Radio Version) – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good” – DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us” – for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters – WINNER

“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn Of Heaven” (Radio Version) – Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live – Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard

Clarity – DOE

One Deluxe – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – WINNER

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion – Elevation Worship

Breathe – Maverick City Music – WINNER

Life After Death – TobyMac

Always – Chris Tomlin

My Jesus – Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band – WINNER

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA – Christina Aguilera

Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – WINNER

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

VIAJANTE – Fonseca

Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny – WINNER

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía – WINNER

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony – WINNER

Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle

Legendario – Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version) – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According To Raechel” – Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” – Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground” – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – WINNER

“Prodigal Daughter” – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon” [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] – Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Agai”n – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message” – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Made Up Mind” – Bonnie Raitt – WINNER

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) – WINNER

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile – WINNER

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – WINNER

Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy

Get On Board – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – WINNER

The Sun Is Shining Down – John Mayall

Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland

Crown – Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper

Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter – WINNER

Best Folk Album

Spellbound – Judy Collins

Revealer – Madison Cunningham – WINNER

The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky – WINNER

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid – WINNER

Gifted – Koffee

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Album



Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi – WINNER

Best Global Music Performance

“Udhero Na” – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love” – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down” – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

“Bayethe” – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – WINNER

Music Video

Best Music Video

“Easy on Me” – Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet to Come” – BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer – WINNER

SONGWRITING

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr. – WINNER

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



