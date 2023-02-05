Who Will Be Performing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards?

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to kick off on Sunday evening (Feb. 5) live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted for the third consecutive year by former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the Grammys will feature music’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Luke Combs, LL Cool J, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

Several artists will gather for an in-memoriam segment honoring the lives of Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff, and those we lost throughout the year. Kacey Musgraves will sing Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter”; Quavo and the Maverick City Music will perform a tribute to Takeoff with “Without You”; and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will perform a tribute to McVie with the song “Songbird.”

The show will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with star-studded performances from Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah and more. (See below)

Don’t miss the show on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Here is a list of performers for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.



Performers include:

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

DJ Khaled with Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J. Blige

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

Stevie Wonder with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton

The salute to hip-hop will feature performances by LL Cool J, Questlove, The Roots, Black Thought (narrator), Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

In Memoriam segment will feature performances by Kacey Musgraves; Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood, and Sheryl Crow; Maverick City Music and Quavo

Presenters include:

Billy Crystal

Cardi B

Dwayne Johnson

James Corden

Jill Biden

Olivia Rodrigo

Shania Twain

Viola Davis

Check out the Grammys red carpet streaming live on TODAY.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy