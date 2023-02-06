Brandi Carlile Wins Big at Grammy Awards, Performs “Broken Horses”

Brandi Carlile enjoyed another major weekend thanks to the Grammy Awards.

Carlile, who rocketed into mainstream music public consciousness several years ago with multiple Grammy wins thanks to her 2018 Shooter Jennings-produced LP, By the Way, I Forgive You, earned more praise and accolades from the awards show this weekend. Entering the ceremony, she’d already won four Grammys.

Carlile, who had earned seven Grammy nominations this year, took home Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for her track “Broken Horses” at the Grammys on Sunday (February 5) ahead of the televised show, adding to her career total.

Once the show got started, she earned her ninth Grammy for Best Americana Album for her LP In These Silent Days. She then took the Grammy Awards stage to perform her latest Grammy-winning song, “Broken Horses.”

Prior to the actual awards show, Carlile paid homage to two music legends, Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy who received the Person(s) of the Year Award at the MusiCares ceremony. Others to honor the icons were Sheryl Crow and John Legend. Carlile, along with her frequent collaborators, twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth, performed the Robinson song “The Tracks of My Tears,” to pay tribute to Robinson and Gordy.

Carlile also shared photos from the various galas, including photos with iconic record executive Clive Davis. “Wonderful to be back in person with @CliveDavis again,” she wrote. “Congratulations to Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on receiving The Clive Davis Visionary Award.”

Carlile also shared a video of her talking about being a little kid and staying up late just to watch the award show. See that video below. Check out photos and videos from the epic weekend here below.

📸

📸

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy