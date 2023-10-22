2023 Releases That Need to be Added to Your Halloween Playlist ASAP

By now, we all have our staple Halloween songs. There is a spooky track or two in every genre, ready for us to dust off time and time again. Sticking with the basics isn’t always a bad thing, but if you’re looking to add some variety to your playlist, there are several songs shared this year that are begging to be played on Halloween.

Videos by American Songwriter

Whether you’re looking to bolster your party playlist or want something ominous to get ready to, the four tracks below are just the ticket.

[RELATED: 13 Spooky Songs to Listen to This Halloween]

1. “Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo’s ballad/disco anthem “Vampire” is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Though things might get off to a slow start with Rodrigo crooning out the opening lines, as soon as the beat comes in the dancing will ensue.

The haunting melody paired with the up-tempo, floor-filling breakdown is pure Halloween party fodder. Plus, the title alone makes it an apt choice for the holiday. All the fang-wearing people at your get-together will delight in this needle drop.

2. “Bewitched” (Laufey)

Jazz maven Laufey‘s “Bewitched” is steeped in classic harmonies and rich instrumentation. It’s so opulent that it might sooner be akin to a lush Christmas song than a Halloween tune. Nevertheless, we can’t overlook the allusions to witchcraft.

You bewitched me / From the first time that you kissed me, the Icelandic singer draws out. The listener similarly becomes entranced while listening to this soon-to-be staple.

3. “Unholy” (Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras)

Though nothing about this song is a direct reference to the holiday, the allusions to the darker side of life lend to its spooky sentiments. The underworld is not something many of us reckon with on a day-to-day basis. Naturally, it becomes somewhat taboo. Sam Smith and Kim Petras sing about “sinful” actions in this song, facing the “unholy” head-on.

That paired with the fact Smith has donned a devil costume while performing this song gives it Halloween applications.

4. “Demons” (Doja Cat)

Doja Cat faced her inner demons on this track taken from her album Scarlet. Though “Demons” is more pointed at her haters than it is actually about dark spirits, the demonic alter-ego she has created for it sends a shiver up your spine.

Blood soaked with a dead look in her eye, Doja’s demon would be a twisted costume for the horror fanatics to bring out this year. But, even if you don’t plan on recreating the look, adding “Demons” to your playlist will create the same sinister vibe.

Screenshot from Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” music video