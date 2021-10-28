14 Spooky Songs to Listen to This Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and American Songwriter is here to provide the playlist for this year’s hauntings and happenings. Whether you’re observing Halloween surrounded by ghosts and witches or monsters and werewolves, this collection of songs is some of the holiday’s best musical offerings.

While our number one song may not be the jump scare you anticipated (‘Cause this is thriller), there are other horrors on this list that will inspire a spirited All Hallows’ evening.

Read below for American Songwriter’s top Halloween songs.

13. “Season of the Witch” by Donovan

12. “Boris The Spider” by The Who

11. “Witchy Woman” by the Eagles

10. “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

9. “The Monster” by Eminem (ft. Rihanna)

8. “Zombie” by The Cranberries

7. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

6. “A Nightmare On My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

5. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult

4. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

3. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

2. “Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon

1. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

BONUS: “This Is Halloween” written by Danny Elfman