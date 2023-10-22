Kelly Clarkson Responds to Backlash Over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Comments

For the majority of the 2023 NFL season, the main storyline has been the new romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. However, during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (October 19), Kelly Clarkson griped about the media’s coverage of the couple to the show’s guest Bowen Yang.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” she said. “It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching… They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

Just after saying this, though, Clarkson also praised Swift for being a great songwriter, along with acknowledging Yang’s love for the icon.

“So the [Eras Tour] movie came out and it busted all these records which is not shocking — it’s Taylor,” she added. “I love that you’ve been a fan for so long. I think we’ve all been a fan of her music for so long. She’s a great writer, she writes many great songs.”

Still, though, fans of Swift took issue with Clarkson’s comments about her relationship with Kelce. this caused Clarkson to receive tons of backlash via social media. So much so, that she felt she had to respond with a statement posted to both Twitter and Instagram.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” she wrote. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.”

Additionally, she noted that she just wants to be able to enjoy football without media theatrics, considering she is a big fan of her hometown team the Dallas Cowboys.

“Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show?” she continued. “I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

