Jon Bon Jovi Lights up the ‘American Idol’ Stage as Buzz of Him Replacing Katy Perry Mounts

Season 22 has been one for the books on American Idol. After outlasting some seriously stiff competition, Top 3 finalists Jack Blocker, Abi Carter and Will Moseley now must face off against one another for the crown. However, they weren’t the only ones to take the stage during Sunday’s (May 19) finale. The legendary Jon Bon Jovi rocked the Idol audience after mentoring the final 3 contenders.

Jon Bon Jovi Takes The Stage

The “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer has enjoyed success throughout his nearly 50-year career, both as the frontman of arena-rock band Bon Jovi and as a solo artist. The Songwriters Hall of Fame member knows what it takes to thrive in the often cutthroat music industry. So it made sense to have him stop by the American Idol set to offer guidance to season 22’s Top 3.

Bon Jovi didn’t just tell the Top 3 how to perform, though. He showed them when he took the stage during Sunday’s (May 19) finale to perform his 2024 single “Legendary.”

Who Will Replace Katy Perry?

Season 22 of American Idol has brought some truly memorable performances, including from Emmy Russell, granddaughter of the late country legend Loretta Lynn. However, much of the season’s discourse has centered around judge Katy Perry. The “California Gurls” singer is leaving American Idol after seven years as a judge. Speculation about her replacement has swirled all season long. Recently, rumors of Jon Bon Jovi taking over Perry’s chair in season 23 have picked up steam. And the “It’s My Life” singer’s finale night appearance has certainly fueled those rumors.

Life & Style recently reported that Bon Jovi “is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy,” according to a source. “A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences.” However, there is one hitch: that “undeniable charisma” is attached to a $25 million price tag.

Perry announced in February she would leave the show after seven seasons to focus on her reign as a pop star.

