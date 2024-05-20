American Idol Finalist Jack Blocker Proves He’s a “Rockstar in the Making” With Showstopping Bon Jovi Cover

Jack Blocker kicked off his American Idol journey with an original tune, “I Was Wrong.” Fittingly, the 25-year-old folk singer has since forced judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to utter that very phrase many times. Both initially rejected Blocker due to his twisted facial expressions. Insisting he “saw something in that boy,” judge Luke Bryan rallied the Idol crew. Richie changed his vote, sending Blocker to Hollywood. The graphic artist from Texas has displayed his vocal chops all season long with covers like Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Singing for the crown, Blocker may have outdone himself with his Top 3 performance of Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You.”

Jack Blocker Stuns With Final Performance Of Bon Jovi Hit

Blocker has had quite the journey on American Idol. He has cultivated a fanbase and established a pathway to a successful music career. Still, the Top 3 finalist came to Hollywood for one reason: to become the next American Idol. Blocker made his case Sunday (May 19) with his finale performance of Bon Jovi’s 1989 No. 1 hit, off the band’s fourth album New Jersey.

“Jack Blocker reminds me of Adam Levine … Rockstar in the making,” one viewer raved on X/Twitter.

Jack Blocker #AmericanIdol



The judges almost made a huge mistake!!!!

Thank God for the crew!!!!!’

— Lori Morris (@LoriMorris67062) May 20, 2024

Blocker fully committed, taking the stage in a fringe cowboy getup. “GOOSEBUMPS!! Jack is ready for it all,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “The tours. Being number 1 on the charts. VOTE 20 PEOPLE!!!”

The singer-songwriter did it again with his second performance of the night. Blocker dedicated his cover of George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas” to his hometown of Richardson.

Dallas Embraces Its ‘Idol,’ Jack Blocker

Advancing to the Top 3 on American Idol means more than just a spot onstage during finale night. It also means going home — sort of. The Top 3 finalists were met with a tidal wave of support as each visited their respective hometowns.

Returning to the Lone Star State, Blocker performed before a standing room-only crowd at the Annette Strauss Square in the Dallas Arts District Tuesday (May 14.) The day before, the Richardson native’s dreams came true as he performed during halftime of the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Blocker attended Trinity Christian Academy in nearby Addison, where he met Georgia, his high school sweetheart and now wife. After attending college at the University of Arkansas, Blocker moved to Nashville.

